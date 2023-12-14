Bitcoin Spot ETF Applicants Must Integrate Mandatory Cash Redemption Model

Recent reports have revealed that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has implemented a “new regulatory standard” for all Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) applicants while awaiting approval from the regulatory body.

Cash Redemption Model for Bitcoin ETF Applicants

Top Bloomberg analyst James Seifert took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the latest update by the regulatory watchdog. According to him, every Bitcoin spot ETF applicant will have to succumb to this new model.

The SEC’s latest “cash redemption model” comes as Bitcoin ETF issuers are seeking their filings with the US regulator. It seems that the SEC is sticking to its demand rather than approving different models suggested by other issuers.

This model enables authorized participants to deposit funds into an ETF equal to the net asset value of the manufacturing units to be created. The underlying asset, which in this case is Bitcoin, is later purchased by the fund using this money.

Seifert’s X post was accompanied by another post from financial attorney Scott Johnson, who initially shared the update. The financial lawyer shared a screenshot giving more details about the new model by the regulatory body.

Johnson claimed that Invesco is the most recent company to adopt cash creation and redemption standards for its ETFs. The Trust anticipates that “creation and redemption transactions will first be conducted in cash.”

However, in the future, the Trust may permit/require creation and redemption transactions with an “in-kind” model. This is the initial model that many ETF applicants have suggested.

For the in-kind model, the participant submits a collection of securities that is weighted and compiled according to the ETF’s portfolio. This will allow investors to acquire creation units from the fund without the need to sell the securities for cash immediately.

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, also confirmed Invesco’s adoption of the latest cash model. The analyst stressed that the company is pursuing this initiative, according to its updated S-1 filing.

BlackRock’s In-Kind Redemption Model

BlackRock recently adjusted its spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application, introducing an in-kind redemption model called “Prepay.” This is to address the restrictions that financial companies are facing for holding cryptocurrencies.

The adjustment is intended to make it easier for Wall Street banks to participate in the fund. With this amendment, Authorized Participants (APs) will be allowed to issue new fund shares using cash instead of only Bitcoin.

The funds used by the AP for this process can later be converted into Bitcoin through an intermediary and placed in storage by the ETF’s custody provider. As a result, it provides access to banks that are unable to store cryptocurrencies directly.

So far, BlackRock believes the model will provide greater protection against market manipulation, which has since been the major reason for the SEC’s rejection of the ETF.

Featured image from iStock, chart from tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com