A close crypto analyst is issuing a warning, saying that Bitcoin (BTC) has just shown a sign that a selloff event may be imminent.

Crypto strategist Ali Martinez has warned that Bitcoin’s Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential Indicator is pointing towards a possible corrective move.

The TD Sequential indicator traces a series of price points to indicate a potential trend change.

Martínez says,

“Bitcoin: TD Sequential BTC flashing sell signals on weekly and three-day charts! Remember, the last time TD showed buy signals on both timeframes was in early September, which marked the beginning of the recent uptrend.’ ‘

Source: Ali Martinez/X

Looking at the activities of Bitcoin miners, Martínez says the investor group is using the recent rally to unload thousands of BTC.

“Since Bitcoin rose above $34,000 in late October, BTC miners have been selling.

“Since then over 5,000 BTC worth approximately $175 million have been unloaded.”

Source: Ali Martinez/X

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $37,026.

As for Ethereum (ETH), Martinez noted that the coin’s recent rally began without an influx of deep-pocketed investors.

“Ethereum has reclaimed the $2,000 threshold, and interestingly, this is all happening even before the whales have started buying.”

Source: Ali Martinez/X

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $2,042.

