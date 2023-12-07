Bitcoin shakeout causes over 81,000 traders to lose $190 million

Bitcoin has seen a decline but not to the extent that bears were expecting. Yet, as a result, many traders have suffered massive losses due to another unexpected correction of Bitcoin. The amount of losses has quickly increased to $190 million in a day as uncertainty remains the order of the day.

Crypto liquidations reach $190 million

As Bitcoin completed the shakeout, 24-hour crypto liquidation volume quickly surged above $190 million, according to CoinGlass data. It started with a drop in the price to the $43,600 area. And then a sharp move back towards $44,000 completed the move.

Subsequently, traders on both sides soon found themselves in loss-making positions and liquidations increased. In total, more than 81,000 traders fell into the trap, causing losses of more than $190 million. Interestingly, most of these were from long trades that were betting on the price continuing to rise.

Source: CoinGlass

CoinGlass believes that 73.74% of the total liquidations in the past day were from long traders, which means that about 45,000 traders were long this time. The largest liquidation event was recorded on the OKX crypto exchange in the ETH-USDT-SWAP pair, which was valued at $2.12 million at the time of liquidation.

There was also a new entrant in the top 3 in terms of liquidation volume. Naturally, Bitcoin and Ethereum led the pack with liquidation volumes of $47.12 million and $29.16 million. However, ORDI came in third place with $21.64 million liquidated in 24 hours.

Long traders are in trouble as Bitcoin tanks

Long traders are bearing the brunt of the last day’s liquidations, and the tide has still not turned against the bears. As the Bitcoin price briefly dropped below $43,000 and once again returned to $43,400, long liquidations are still on the rise.

At the time of writing, short liquidations accounted for 91.05% of the approximately $47.83 million liquidations recorded over the past four hours. This 4-hour liquidation trend is being led by the top three including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and ORDI, all of which have seen considerable volatility over the past week. If Bitcoin’s recovery from high volatility continues, these liquidation volumes will continue to increase.

Most of the liquidations occurred on both Binance and OKEx exchanges with $82.56 million and $60.51 million respectively. Bybit exchange ranked third with $27.05 million liquidated in the last day.

Bitcoin is currently struggling to hold support above $43,000, which explains why the liquidation trend has increased over the past few hours. However, bulls are still ahead and remain dominant as sentiment remains firmly in greed.

BTC exhibits high volatility Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Coin Culture, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com