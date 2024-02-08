The cryptocurrency market has started 2024 on a positive note after an impressive rally last year. The much-publicized correction in the cryptocurrency sector took place on January 10. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved rule changes to allow the creation of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Last month, 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs were launched. After this news, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rose above the technical barrier of 47,000 and reached 47,893.70. However, the price of Bitcoin has declined significantly since then.

On January 22, Bitcoin traded down nearly 3%, reaching its lowest since December 2023 at $39,854.61. Nevertheless, Bitcoin regained some lost glory as its price surged 6% over the past seven trading days.

There remains a lot of potential in Bitcoin. The SEC’s latest decision is likely to prove to be a landmark decision, which will establish the entire crypto sector as an integral part of mainstream finance. The SEC’s game-changing decision will allow individuals, money managers, and other financial institutions to gain exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency without owning it.

Furthermore, the next Bitcoin halving will occur in the first half of 2024. When a halving occurs, the reward for mining new blocks is halved, making it more challenging for miners to earn net Bitcoins. Historically, this phenomenon has caused scarcity to increase and the value of Bitcoin to increase as supply decreased.

nvidia corporation NVDA is a giant of the semiconductor industry and one of the biggest success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphics processing units (GPUs), NVDA stock typically soars on the booming crypto market. This is because GPUs are vital for building data centers, artificial intelligence, and crypto assets.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year (ending January 2025) is 63.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved by 1.8% over the past 30 days. NVDA currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). you can see Here’s the full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks,

CME Group Inc.CME options give the buyer of a call/put the right to buy/sell a cryptocurrency futures contract at a specific price at a future date. CME offers Bitcoin and Ether options based on the exchange’s cash-settled standard and micro-Bitcoin and Ethereum futures contracts.

CME Group’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is 2.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved by 0.4% over the past 60 days. CME currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. COIN provides the primary financial account in the crypto space for consumers, a marketplace with pools of liquidity for institutions to transact in crypto assets; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Coinbase Global’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 49.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved by 36.4% over the past 30 days. COIN currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood crypto platform.

Robinhood Markets’ earnings growth rate for the current year is expected to exceed 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved by 0.7% over the past 30 days. HOOD currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Block Inc. SQ is an online digital and mobile payments platform for consumers and merchants and is the parent company of Square and Cash App. Cash App users can buy, sell, send, and receive Bitcoins. Additionally, SQ’s decentralized TBD platform allows developers to build decentralized finance applications to run on programmable blockchains. SQ is also one of the largest Bitcoin investors.

The block’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is 53.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.4% over the past seven days. SQ currently sports a Zacks Rank #3.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks over the last three months.

(We are republishing this article to correct an error. Original article, released 07 February 2024It is no longer to be trusted.)

