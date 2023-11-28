Bitcoin Sees Inflows of Over $1.5 Billion in 2023: Price Rise Targets $43,000

Amid regulatory investigations and enforcement actions faced by the cryptocurrency industry, Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by trading volume, has remained resilient and maintained its consolidation levels between $36,000 and $37,000. On Friday it hit a new annual high of $38,390, hitting a new record for the year.

Spot-based ETF inflows of $312 million amid expectations

The latest report from CoinShares provides further evidence of Bitcoin’s strength. Despite concerns that the regulatory dispute involving Binance could lead to a selloff of BTC, the report shows that a significant flow of capital is taking place into digital asset investment products.

Last week, these products saw a significant inflow of $346 million, the largest weekly inflows seen for nine consecutive weeks.

The CoinShares report highlights that the increase in inflows can be attributed to the anticipation surrounding the potential launch of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States, which has been eagerly awaited by investors. But it has been delayed by the US Securities and Exchange. Commission (SEC).

Interestingly, this surge is the biggest since the bull market at the end of 2021. CoinShares reports that the combination of rising prices and flows has pushed total assets under management (AUM) to $45.3 billion, the highest level seen in a year and a half.

Bitcoin inflows last week were $312 million, bringing year-to-date inflows to just over $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, short-sellers are capitulating, with outflows totaling $0.9 million for the third consecutive week.

Since the peak in April 2023, AuM has declined by 61%. The use of exchange-traded products (ETPs) remains important to gain exposure to the asset class, with ETP volumes representing 18% of total spot Bitcoin volumes last week.

Ethereum (ETH) also experienced a positive change in sentiment, with inflows of $34 million last week and $103 million in four weeks. This marks a turnaround from the outflows seen earlier this year.

Additionally, other cryptocurrencies such as Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), and Chainlink (LINK) saw total inflows of $3.5 million, $0.8 million, and $0.6 million, respectively.

Ichimoku Cloud predicts Bitcoin to rise to $43,000

In a bold prediction backed by technical analysis, renowned crypto analyst “Crypto Con” has suggested that Bitcoin (BTC) is poised for a significant surge in the coming weeks.

Crypto Con claims that it accurately predicted BTC’s previous rise to $38,000 two months ago using the weekly Ichimoku cloud. Now all eyes are on the completion of the current upward trend, with an initial target set at $43,000.

For further context, the Ichimoku Cloud is a popular technical indicator used to gauge potential future price trends and identify key support and resistance levels. According to Crypto Con, the weekly Ichimoku cloud is projecting a bullish cross soon, indicating that Bitcoin’s upward trajectory is not over yet.

Based on historical data, Crypto Con notes that previous Bitcoin rallies following similar crosses have taken anywhere from 7 to 11 weeks to complete, with an average duration of 10 weeks. As a result, the analyst expects the current move to end in early January.

When the surge reaches its peak, CryptoCon suggests that the top of the red cloud, a prominent feature of the Ichimoku cloud, becomes the primary target. While analysts identify $43,200 as the most conservative level for this target, Crypto Con claims that the true top of the red cloud could reach $48,000.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com