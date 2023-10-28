Bitcoin Season: Leading Role in the Crypto Market

There has been a huge jump in the price of Bitcoin in the last month. Its price has surged 30% to a new yearly high of $35,000, 10% higher than the previous peak this year. Interestingly, while Bitcoin’s growth is clearly visible, the broader cryptocurrency market has not managed to keep up.

Altcoin Market Cap

Altcoin market cap, which is the total cryptocurrency market cap excluding Bitcoin, is trading within a descending triangle. This pattern, characterized by its lower highs and similar lows, often signals a bearish trend in the market. This pattern suggests that sellers are gradually overtaking buyers.

Breakouts from such patterns are generally viewed as a bullish indicator, with the first peak being the target. In this case, the Altcoin market cap would potentially see a 15% increase, matching the yearly high in April.

Crypto total market cap excluding BTC. Source: TOTAL2 on Trading View

A similar pattern was seen in the last cycle, where the Altcoin market cap was trading within a descending range. After the breakout, the Altcoin market cap saw an increase of 90%. Such historical trends illustrate the importance of closely monitoring these patterns as potential indicators of market shifts.

Conversely, as the Altcoin market cap is making lower highs, the Bitcoin price is making new yearly highs. This dynamic suggests that Bitcoin is gaining market share from the rest of the crypto market. This is often referred to as ‘Bitcoin season’.

bitcoin season

Bitcoin’s market share is 54%, the highest in two years.

The last time Bitcoin’s market share was at this level was during the 2021 bull market. As the year progressed, the asset began to lose market share, as investors attracted by the prospect of higher returns turned their attention to lower capitalization coins.

Now the trend seems to be reversing. Investors are returning to Bitcoin lured by its higher returns compared to the rest of the crypto market.

Bitcoin dominance (market share in the cryptocurrency market %). Source: BTC.de from TradingView

The next resistance lies at 58%, so if Bitcoin breaks this mark, it will gain an additional 5% in market share.

Historical trends have shown that in the early stages of bullish markets, Bitcoin often takes charge as it pushes to make new all-time highs. This typically operates through Bitcoin-centric narratives such as transfusions that reduce the new supply of Bitcoins being mined. This year, there is a lot of anticipation regarding the possible approval of a Bitcoin ETF. If approved, it could pave the way for a wider range of investors to get involved with the asset.

Standout Altcoins Artists

Even during the prime ‘Bitcoin season’, some Altcoins have still managed to show even more impressive returns. Some notable ones are the following:

Injection: +74%

Solana: +68%

PEPE: +67%

Render: +45%

Chainlink: +45%

