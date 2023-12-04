Bitcoin rises above US$42,000 as crypto rally accelerates

breadcrumb trail link

Digital token rally extended by more than 150% in 2023

Published Dec 04, 2023

Bitcoin has surged above US$42,000 as speculation in the cryptocurrency surges, extending the biggest digital token’s rally this year to more than 150 percent.

The largest cryptocurrency rose 6.1 percent to US$42,144 by 11 a.m. on Monday in London. Bitcoin was last at these levels in April 2022, before the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin that fueled a US$2 trillion surge in the digital asset. It is on track for its biggest annual gain since 2020.

Smaller tokens like Ether and meme-crowd favorite Dogecoin also rose higher. Bitcoin Cash rose 11 percent and a gauge of the 100 largest crypto coins rose more than five percent. The broad advances in cryptocurrencies came even as stock markets were mixed, with benchmarks in China and Hong Kong slipping.

Investors are becoming increasingly confident that the United States Federal Reserve will raise rates as inflation eases, turning focus to the potential extent of cuts in benchmark borrowing costs next year. The changed backdrop has fueled global markets and revived speculative interest in digital assets.

“Bitcoin continues to be supported by SEC approval for an ETF and optimism about a Fed rate cut in 2024,” Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia Pty, wrote in a note. That said, technical chart patterns point to US$42,330 as the next level worth watching.

The crypto industry is also awaiting the outcome of applications from companies like BlackRock Inc. to launch the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF. Bloomberg Intelligence expects a batch of these products to receive Securities and Exchange Commission approval by January.

Bitcoin’s revival from the 2022 crypto crash has faced a US crackdown that put Sam Bankman-Fried behind bars for fraud at FTX and handed top crypto exchange Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao rap sheets and huge fines.

Optimists argue that the push to curb questionable practices and that potential ETFs indicate the potential of a mature crypto industry and broad investor base.

Su Yen Chia, co-founder of Asia Crypto Alliance, said the recent enforcement actions have “instilled confidence among investors”. “Bitcoin is gaining momentum in traditional finance as expectations of a Fed rate hike diminish,” he said.

long-term risks

A reset in rate bets or an unexpected halt to the ETF could still derail Bitcoin, while some technical indicators suggest the virtual currency’s rally has stretched.

For example, Bitcoin’s weekly relative-strength index, a momentum gauge, closed above 75 for the past two weeks. A reading above 70 is considered a signal of “overbought” conditions.

At the same time, Bitcoin is up an average of 15 percent over the next month after printing a weekly RSI of more than 75 over the past decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bitcoin’s surge in 2023 has outperformed global stocks and assets like gold. In the derivatives market, open interest has recently reached historic levels at CME Group for Bitcoin futures and on the Deribit platform for options on the most high-profile crypto coin.

bitcoin halved

One anchor of sentiment is the so-called Bitcoin halving taking place next year, which will cut in half the amount of tokens Bitcoin miners receive as a reward for their work. The quadrennial event is part of the process of limiting the Bitcoin supply to 21 million tokens. The coin reached records after each of the previous three halvings.

“We could see Bitcoin rising to $50,000 before any major correction,” said Sissy Lou McCalman, founder of blockchain advisory Wayne Link Partners. He cited the cuts and the outlook of US monetary policy as the reasons for this.

Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are still somewhat below the all-time highs achieved during the pandemic-era crypto bull run. The largest token reached a peak of nearly US$69,000 in November 2021.

A surge in digital-asset prices at the start of the week was seen in crypto-linked stocks in Asia. Japan’s Monex Group and Woori Technology Investment Co. in South Korea were among the beneficiaries.

In the US, digital-asset exchange Coinbase Global Inc and software firm MicroStrategy Inc – the largest publicly traded corporate holders of Bitcoin – are both up more than 270 percent year-to-date. MicroStrategy bought US$593 million more tokens last month, bringing its stack to nearly US$6.5 billion.

