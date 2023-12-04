(Bloomberg) — It was a tough day for the stock market on Monday after several weeks of strength. It was a similar story in the bond market. And gold made a U-turn after climbing to a new record above $2,100 an ounce.

Yet in the digital-asset market, Bitcoin maintained strength after a weekend rally that took the oldest coin above $42,000 for the first time in 19 months, as frenzied speculation in the cryptocurrency fueled its rally this year by more than 150%. Extended to more.

While traders in traditional markets are reconsidering aggressive pricing of a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut next year, there are Bitcoin-specific catalysts – first and foremost, the prospects of exchange-traded funds being approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Those who bought the tokens directly – have helped This is the largest and oldest cryptocurrency break out of the trading range it has spent the past three weeks.

“The biggest driver behind the rise in Bitcoin’s price is the number of applications for spot BTC ETFs that are expected to be approved by the SEC,” Yiannis Giokas, a senior director at Moody’s Analytics, said in an email. “The race to launch these vehicles has intensified and large asset managers are lining up to acquire the underlying asset.”

Bitcoin rose 6.1% to $42,144 and was trading at $41,803 as of 4 p.m. Monday in New York. The token was last at these levels in April 2022, before the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin, which precipitated a $2 trillion decline in digital assets. It is on track for its biggest annual gain since 2020.

Smaller tokens like Ether and meme-crowd favorite Dogecoin also rose higher. Bitcoin Cash rose 9% and a gauge of the largest 100 crypto coins rose more than 4%. Cryptocurrency-related companies in the U.S. were able to escape an otherwise weak day in the stock market, with exchange operator Coinbase Global Inc. jumping 5.5%, miner Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. up 8.6% and bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy Inc. up 6.7%. Gained the lead.

The crypto industry is awaiting the outcome of applications from companies like BlackRock Inc. to launch the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF. Bloomberg Intelligence expects a batch of these products to receive Securities and Exchange Commission approval by January.

Bitcoin’s revival from the 2022 crypto crash has faced a US crackdown that put Sam Bankman-Fried behind bars for fraud at FTX and handed top crypto exchange Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao rap sheets and huge fines.

Optimists argue that the push to curb questionable practices and that potential ETFs indicate the potential of a mature crypto industry and broad investor base.

Su Yen Chia, co-founder of Asia Crypto Alliance, said the recent enforcement actions have “instilled confidence among investors”.

long-term risks

Interest rate bets on a reset or an unexpected halt to the ETF could still derail Bitcoin, while some technical indicators suggest the virtual currency’s rally has stretched.

For example, Bitcoin’s weekly relative-strength index, a momentum gauge, closed above 75 for the past two weeks. A reading above 70 is considered a signal of “overbought” conditions.

At the same time, Bitcoin is up an average of 15% over the next month after printing a weekly RSI of more than 75 over the past decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bitcoin’s surge in 2023 has outperformed global stocks and assets like gold. In the derivatives market, open interest has recently reached historic levels at CME Group for Bitcoin futures and on the Deribit platform for options on the most high-profile crypto coin.

bitcoin halving

One factor boosting sentiment is the so-called Bitcoin halving taking place next year, which will cut in half the amount of tokens Bitcoin miners receive as rewards for their work. The quadrennial event is part of the process of limiting the Bitcoin supply to 21 million tokens. The coin reached records after each of the previous three halvings.

“We could see Bitcoin rising to $50,000 before any major correction,” said Sissy Lou McCalman, founder of blockchain advisory Wayne Link Partners. He cited the cuts and the outlook of US monetary policy as the reasons for this.

Despite the latest gains, Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are still some way below the all-time highs achieved during the pandemic-era crypto bull run. The largest token reached a peak of nearly $69,000 in November 2021.

–With assistance from Anna Errera.

