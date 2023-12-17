Bitcoin retail rush disappears: Google search trends show declining enthusiasm for crypto

As Bitcoin emerged as the top performing asset in 2023, it has gained support from major Wall Street players like BlackRock, who are actively working to integrate the cryptocurrency into the financial mainstream.

This indicates that the extended crypto winter has indeed ended, but it seems that retail participants are being left behind.

Decrease in retail participation

Bitcoin’s recent price action helped it move back into the top 10 largest assets by market capitalization. As BTC passed $800 million in market capitalization earlier this month, it leapfrogged into 10th place and is now behind other leading assets such as gold with nearly $14 trillion, silver with $1.5 trillion and Apple with $3 trillion. .

While this reflects the growing relevance and legitimacy of Bitcoin as a global macro asset, retail traders appear to be on the sidelines. This is evidenced by Google search trends, which show a lack of retail enthusiasm in the crypto market.

Assessing Google search trends for “Bitcoin”, Reflexivity Research found that the market is still far from the levels of enthusiasm and retail speculative activity reached during the first cyclical Bitcoin peak.

A recent report also highlighted the notable absence of app downloads – a key element that has characterized previous bull markets. During the bullish years of 2017 and 2021, consumer crypto apps, particularly Coinbase, dominated Apple’s App Store rankings as individuals eagerly sought to get in on the crypto action.

The current scenario has changed, despite the surge in Bitcoin prices, Coinbase has reportedly slipped to 318th overall and 21st among consumer finance apps, a significant drop from its previous No. 1 spot.

Experts believe that as the crypto market continues to heat up, new participants, especially retail investors, will join the fray, leading to the biggest boom cycle ever. However, the absence of these metrics raises doubts about this approach.

complicated matter

The absence of retail customers in the current cycle can be attributed to people being informed about the sector over the last 18 months. The presence of celebrities like Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, who was convicted of fraud and related crimes this year, may have put off potential investors. The idea is that individuals, following the news, have decided to stay away from asset classes associated with certain data or events.

Another reason suggests that a large portion of the younger demographic, who are statistically more likely to own crypto than their parents, may already have wallets from the previous bull cycle. In this scenario, platforms like Coinbase may be looking for new customers from the dwindling pool of individuals who are beginning to explore the world of crypto for the first time.

The logic here is that these newcomers may not be in sufficient numbers to significantly impact app download metrics.

With a lack of a reliable indicator to monitor retail participation in crypto, drawing meaningful conclusions requires a broader dataset that relies only on metrics like Google Trends and rankings of downloads for crypto-related apps.

source: cryptopotato.com