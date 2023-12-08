Just weeks after the collapse of two of the biggest names in the industry, Bitcoin is booming again. Bulls are hoping the prosecution will draw a line under the sector’s troubled past and allow it to recoup billions of dollars of cash from Wall Street.

The price of the most actively traded cryptocurrency has surged nearly 160 percent this year to a 20-month high of $44,000, easing the pessimism that has gripped the market among digital tokens and drawing traders back into the fold. .

This comes after the US successfully launched criminal prosecution against Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried, the former heads of Binance and FTX exchanges respectively and two of the biggest names linked to the 2020-21 bubble market.

Speculators are now betting that the toughest regulatory penalties have passed and that Bitcoin will be adopted by large global fund managers and investment banks.

“You’re looking at two of the biggest guys in crypto potentially going to jail and yet crypto continues to thrive. , “The old guard is being replaced by new money,” said Ed Hindi, chief investment officer at investment management firm Tier Capital.

“Everything has been put on Bitcoin and it’s being held up, whether you like it or not, it’s going to have a place in the portfolio.”

The surge in Bitcoin, along with other cryptocurrencies, comes as investors bet on growth stocks and riskier assets in hopes that central banks will start cutting interest rates next year.

CK Zheng, co-founder and chief investment officer of crypto hedge fund ZX Squared Capital, said the Fed rate cut was just “icing on the cake.” “The fundamentals of Bitcoin’s price are driven by the introduction of highly regulated companies into the market. Wall Street is coming to embrace crypto,” he said.

The crypto market, known for its bullishness and bearishness, is having a special spring in its step after 20 months of negative headlines and painful declines. From a peak of just over $69,000 in November 2021, Bitcoin’s value fell by three quarters to just $16,000 earlier this year.

Its steady recovery gained momentum in November this year, especially after US authorities fined Binance $4.3 billion for money laundering and financial sanctions violations. Importantly, it did not shut down the world’s most influential crypto exchange.

That decision has helped bring out crypto bulls. This week El Salvador’s authoritarian President Nayib Bukele, under whom Bitcoin became legal tender in 2021, posted triumphantly on social media site X that the country’s digital currency share was back in profit. Meanwhile, Brian Armstrong, chief executive of US exchange Coinbase, said he was considering how Bitcoin “could be the key to expanding Western civilization”.

Some people also see the beginning of a new supercycle. US investment bank Bernstein predicted last month that Bitcoin’s value could more than triple to $150,000 by 2025.

Key to the optimism is approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission for exchange traded funds that invest directly in cryptocurrencies.

The market has long viewed spot Bitcoin ETFs as a way to attract US retail investors with a cheap but safe and regulated investment product. The SEC has opposed all applications for a decade, arguing that Bitcoin prices are set on unregulated exchanges and therefore cannot provide adequate investor protection.

But pressure on the SEC has been increasing since it lost a court ruling last summer over the reasons for blocking an ETF application by asset management firm Grayscale. BlackRock and Franklin Templeton are among the well-known names that have filed applications, raising hopes that they could bring large numbers of US retail investors into crypto. A decision may come from the SEC next month.

“Just improving market access shouldn’t really drive prices higher, but I think it does because it’s a clear approval from the SEC that they approve Bitcoin,” said James Butterfill, head of research at investment group CoinShares. Are, at least in some cases.”

Many investors have already purchased cryptocurrencies in hopes that demand will continue to grow. According to CoinShares data, investments have flowed into digital asset products for 10 consecutive weeks, with the wave of investments coming on the heels of Grayscale’s court victory over the SEC.

Speculators hope the approval of a Bitcoin ETF by US regulators will provide more durable support to prices, unlike previous Bitcoin rallies such as 2013, 2017 and 2021, when prices rose quickly and fell just as quickly.

“This will be the first time that Bitcoin can be accurately identified. , , I think it shows that, this time, the rally will be more sustained,” Butterfill said.

Optimists also point to technological changes in the production of Bitcoin, which they argue will maintain demand. The number of bitcoins that miners receive for verifying cryptocurrency transactions will be halved in April next year, in a move aimed at reducing the supply of new bitcoins in the market.

“This will be a very strong technical driver for the price of Bitcoin as mining becomes more difficult and less profitable, and scarcity continues to increase,” said Tim Frost, chief executive of Yield App, a crypto platform that allows clients to mine digital assets. Provides profit on property. ,

Despite the new confidence, some doubts remain over the durability of Bitcoin’s rally. The two largest US ETF providers, Vanguard and State Street, have not applied to list a spot Bitcoin ETF. State Street told Financial News over the summer that there was “no investment case for crypto”.

US officials have said the investigation into illegal behavior in sub-sectors such as stablecoin markets will continue next year.

The SEC has outstanding cases against Binance and US-listed Coinbase, alleging that both marketplaces were unregistered exchanges and sold unregistered securities. An SEC victory could force many of them to register with the regulator and impose tighter oversight and transparency on their markets.

Some industry insiders are also skeptical that the SEC will break a lifelong habit and approve a Bitcoin spot ETF.

David Mercer, chief executive of currency trading venue Lmax Group, said the market was already priced in for SEC approval of the ETF, but he said the bigger goal was to convert traditional assets like securities into digital tokens.

“The end game is that most of traditional finance will be enabled by blockchain in the coming decades, so from that perspective, we are just at the beginning,” he said.

But after months of negative headlines and a flurry of enforcement actions, some are hopeful the rally may signal a break from the past, rather than the beginning of another uptrend.

“We are focused on exiting this orbit rather than some of the astronomical price increases we have seen over the last 18 months,” said Michael Safai, co-founder of trading firm Dexterity Capital. “Those days are over, or should be,” Safai said.

Source: www.ft.com