After trading sideways for several days and even slipping below $35,000, BTC went on the offensive earlier today, but settled just below $36,000.

While some large-cap alternatives like ETH, BNB and XRP are now in the red, others like SOL, ADA, TON, LINK and MATRIC have recorded impressive gains.

BTC halted at $36K

The primary cryptocurrency declined significantly on Friday night as bears pushed the asset to nearly $34,000 for the third time that week. However, the bulls managed to stop this move and did not allow any further decline.

Quite the contrary, BTC made some gains as the weekend approached. The cryptocurrency had surged and was knocking on the door of $35,000.

The trading week started with some price losses, with BTC falling back to $34,500. Earlier today an even more impressive advance took place as the asset increased significantly to almost $36,000. Nevertheless, it has so far been unable to break that level and currently stands at just over $35,000.

Its market capitalization still stands at $690 billion, while its dominance on alts has taken a slight hit and now stands at less than 52%.

SOL, MATIC, TON are rising

The large-cap altcoin landscape today has split into two camps. On one hand, ETH, BNB,

In second place are Solana, Chainlink, Toncoin and Polygon. SOL, LINK and MATIC are up by about 5% each, while TON is up by 12%. As a result, TON is currently trading at $2.7.

The lead over 1INCH, GALA, Flow, KAS, WOO, and others is clear. Overall, the total crypto market cap has maintained its recent position and is still above $1.3 trillion on CMC.

