Bitcoin Realized Cap Signals Fresh Capital Inflows: CryptoQuant

The real capitalization for Bitcoin has recently seen significant growth and development, indicating improving liquidity conditions for the leading digital asset.

According to a report by on-chain market analytics platform CryptoQuant, Bitcoin’s rising real limit and rising stablecoin market cap are evidence of new capital inflows into the crypto market.

Bitcoin’s increasing real limit

Real range is a metric that helps estimate the economic weight or real value of Bitcoin (BTC) by considering the last price at which each asset was last moved or transacted.

CryptoQuant found that Bitcoin’s real limit is growing at its fastest pace this year as new capital continues to flow into the market. The metric turned positive for the first time since October 2022, impacting BTC’s market cap, as it has over time. The increasing liquidity is evident in BTC’s short-term uptrend, as the asset continues to trade above its cost basis for short-term holders.

The increase in Bitcoin’s real limit is in line with the increasing liquidity in Tether (USDT), which has historically favored a bullish market. The crypto analytics platform saw other bullish signs, such as nearly 70% of BTC’s supply remaining idle for over a year. Analysts said the findings show that the mindset of most investors is holding.

Greed is increasing among investors

Several other recent events have had a positive impact on the price of BTC. One such is the emergence of Bitcoin supporter Javier Miley as the elected President of Argentina with a voting lead of 56%. Amid Argentina’s economic instability and rising inflation, Miley has advocated the use of BTC, and proposed to solve the pressing economic situation by replacing the Argentine peso with USD.

As soon as news of Miley’s win broke, BTC crossed the $37,000 mark along with the broader crypto market. The price of USDT in pesos was not left out of the euphoria as the stablecoin surged in reaction to the news.

Meanwhile, the BTC Fear and Greed Index shows that investors are currently in greed territory and have been there for more than 30 consecutive days, a development not seen since Q4 2021, when the asset reached its all-time high of $68,000. Had reached a high level. The increased greed could be a sign that the price of BTC may correct further as investors participate in the market due to fear of missing out (FOMO).

source: cryptopotato.com