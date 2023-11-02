Bitcoin reaches new yearly high after the Fed halts rate hikes – …Bitcoin reaches new yearly high after the Fed halts rate hikes – Crypto…

About Sergio Braga-Mullin

Sergio joins Proactive after a career of freelance videography in and around the financial markets. Having worked with some of the largest news agencies, banks and bond houses in London and Europe; He brings with him expert knowledge, experience and a strong network. He has thorough knowledge of live multi-camera broadcast systems as well as outdoor event recording. Sergio joined the team full-time in 2021 to lead video production for the New York office. Read more

About the Publisher

Active financial news and online broadcast teams provide fast, accessible, informative and actionable business and finance news content to a global investment audience. All our content is independently produced by our experienced and qualified teams of news journalists.

The Proactive News team spans the world’s leading finance and investment centres, with bureaus and studios in London, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Sydney and Perth.

We specialize in the mid- and small-cap markets, we also keep our community updated on blue-chip companies, commodities and broader investment stories. This is content that excites and engages motivated private investors.

The team provides news and unique insights across markets, including but not limited to biotech and pharma, mining and natural resources, battery metals, oil and gas, crypto and emerging digital and EV technologies.

use of technology

Proactive has always been a visionary and enthusiastic adopter of technology.

Our human content creators are equipped with decades of valuable expertise and experience. The team also has access to and use of technologies to assist and enhance workflow.

Proactive will sometimes use automation and software tools, including generative AI. Nevertheless, in line with best practice regarding content production and search engine optimization, all content published by Proactive is edited and written by humans.

