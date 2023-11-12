Bitcoin reaches interesting milestone as BTC price rally continues in November

Furthermore, the total crypto market cap is now worth more than all the silver in the world.

Bitcoin price is bullish on the $37,100 level, after a 4.7% gain in five days ending Sunday. The world’s native cryptocurrency is trading 38% higher than six months ago. But it is even higher YTD with a stunning 123% gain at an average exchange price of $16,600 on January 1.

With a Bitcoin market cap of over $725 billion, the leading cryptocurrency’s capitalization now accounts for 55% of the value of all silver in the world at today’s spot prices. Additionally, the total crypto market cap has grown to $1.47 trillion, overtaking the global silver market cap of $1.255 trillion.

Here are three big reasons why Bitcoin is surging in its crypto spring.

Bitcoin deflation halved in April

Bitcoin is a deflationary currency.

The original cryptocurrency was intentionally designed this way when it was first introduced on October 31, 2008. The US dollar has an adjustable rate of inflation. Bitcoin has a certain rate of deflation.

Each previous halving has resulted in an extended bull market that has lasted several months. This year’s rise in Bitcoin market cap is likely to continue until it overtakes silver itself as it did during the 2021 rally two years ago.

Spot Bitcoin ETF likely to be approved by SEC

New research note from me today. We still believe there is a 90% chance of getting a place by January 10th #bitcoin ETF approval. But if it comes earlier then we are entering a window where there *could* be a wave of approval orders for all existing applicants. pic.twitter.com/u6dBva1ytD – James Seyffert (@JSeyff) 8 November 2023

The markets are awaiting SEC approval of one or more spot Bitcoin ETF applications. A false start on the news sent Bitcoin’s price soaring in mid-October and shows no signs of slowing down.

A recent court decision has made this almost inevitable. It seems like it’s only a matter of time. Many analysts, including Wall Street, expect approval soon.

Those tracking the Bitcoin ETF application at BlackRock expect SEC approval by January 2024. The Bloomberg ETF analyst believes this could happen any day now.

Institutional interest in Bitcoin is increasing

Bitcoin’s last decline was in May 2020. Four years later, institutions have become involved in Bitcoin like never before. As this transfusion cycle ends, they are increasing their stake and increasing the Bitcoin market cap.

In April, a senior Bloomberg analyst predicted a path for Bitcoin’s price to reach $400,000 based on institutional adoption. In July, a Binance Research survey found that more than 60% of institutional investors had a bullish outlook for the world’s leading digital hash cash asset.

So far, these expectations are not far off. According to FalconX research with CoinMetrics data, futures open interest in cryptocurrencies is back. Bitcoin and Ethereum OI above $20 billion in November for the first time since the collapse of FTX in 2022.

Meanwhile, CoinShares chief strategy officer Meltem Demirors recently said on CNBC that “we have seen six consecutive weeks of inflows into Bitcoin”.

“We are now at $760 million in inflows into Bitcoin products in 2023. We have surpassed that level in 2022,” Demirors said.

