Bitcoin Reaches All-Time High But It's Not What You Think

The cost of buying Bitcoin (BTC) is reaching record highs this week – and in a way, so is the cost of transferring it.

On-chain data shows that the price of Bitcoin block space has reached a new all-time high in BTC terms – mainly due to the massive demand created by Ordinals transactions.

Record demand for Bitcoin blockspace

Anita Pausch, Founder of Bitcoin for Fairness Thrown light on Record cost on X, indicating that transactions reached a cost of more than 350 Satoshi per VBite (SAT/VB) on Thursday.

A vByte is a measure of block weight and transactions, with one vByte equal to four weight units. Each Bitcoin block can store up to 4 million weight units of witness data in total, with standard SegWit-based transactions weighing only 1 weight unit.

Mempool data shows that the weight of Bitcoin’s mempool (where unconfirmed transactions are still stored) reached a new high of 390 vmegabytes (VMB) on Tuesday. This is a sign of major blockchain congestion, which means slower BTC settlement times and more expensive transactions – which destroys the feasibility of small on-chain payments.

“I stop adding users on-chain in Ghana, South Africa, etc. over these fees,” Posh wrote to X, noting that transactions at such costs “10% of the average income in many countries.” Is equal.

Bitcoin fees have exploded at several points this year amid rising Ordinals activity – a protocol for issuing NFTs and tokens on the Bitcoin blockchain. Unlike other blockchains, Bitcoin NFTs store the image data for their tokens directly on the chain, making for large and expensive transactions.

benefits to bitcoin miners

Ordinals fees paid by users hit $1.9 million on Tuesday and $854,000 on Wednesday, according to Dune Analytics. In total, the related transactions have generated $148.4 million in fees to date.

Some Bitcoiners, including Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr, believe that ordinals transactions are a form of network spam. Their newly launched Bitcoin mining pool, OCEAN, has opted to filter ordinals transactions to let miners “contribute to blocks filled with real transactions.”

Ethereum gas fees have also nearly doubled over the past month following the launch of the Buterin Card NFT, reaching their highest level since May this year.

Ordinals last month allowed Bitcoin transaction fees to compete against Ethereum, leading to an increase of $52.6 million in fees between November 18 and November 25, compared to Ethereum’s fees of $61.5 million.

According to Hashrate Index, Bitcoin mining pools have received 25% to 30% of the rewards from transaction fees in just three days, as opposed to miners’ standard 6.25 BTC block subsidy. The upcoming Bitcoin “halving” in April will cut that subsidy in half.

