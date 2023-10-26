Bitcoin Rally Lifts Memecoin as Doge and Shiba Inu Tokens Rise

Dogecoin rises 10% due to Bitcoin rally. Photo: Beata Zorzel/Nurfoto/Getty

Bitcoin has maintained its bullish momentum for the second week, and is close to the $35,000 mark. The rally has lifted tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and the uniquely named Harry Potter Obama Sonic 10 Inu (HPOS10I) to the top of the memecoin market cap.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has surged nearly 22% in the past week, now trading at $34,655, (£28,675) according to CoinGecko data.

As the cryptocurrency’s market cap surged 3% to $1.32tn in the last 24 hours, traders are adjusting their strategies to make riskier bets on Memecoin.

In the last 24 hours, top memecoins like Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), and HPOS10I (BITCOIN-USD) have increased by 10%, 11%, and 16% respectively. If we zoom in on a week-long scale, HPOS10I has made the most impressive gains in the last seven days with a rally of 114%.

The logo of the HPOS10I memecoin, represented by the Bitcoin ticker, was recently displayed on an F1 car. This is an example of the growing enthusiasm among the memecoin communities that strongly support these tokens.

The memecoin sector of the cryptocurrency sector has been swept into surging action as Bitcoin continues to rise over the past two weeks. Traders hope the world’s largest digital asset by market capitalization will soon have its own spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The Spot Bitcoin ETF is a financial product that investors hope will open the gateway for mainstream capital to flood the crypto market.

Why does the crypto sector need a spot bitcoin ETF?

Several key factors highlight the importance of the Spot Bitcoin ETF and its potential impact on the cryptocurrency market:

Regulatory Inspection: The ETF will be under US regulatory jurisdiction, giving it credibility. Retail Access: ETFs are more accessible to the general public, opening the door to more widespread Bitcoin investing. Investor Protection: The role of the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) in ensuring that financial products meet rigorous standards will enhance the appeal of ETFs. Institutional Adoption: With the potential for significant investment from pensions and mutual funds, an approved spot Bitcoin ETF could inject billions of dollars into the crypto market.

According to a report, the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF could generate $600 billion of new demand for the digital asset. According to Cointelegraph, CryptoQuant analysts believe ETF approval will increase Bitcoin’s market capitalization by $1tn. According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin’s current market capitalization is $675bn.

