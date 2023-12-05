December 5, 2023
Bitcoin rally extends to smaller cryptos like Dogecoin


Bitcoin traded at its highest level since April 2022 on Tuesday, a rally that helped the smaller cryptocurrency extend gains.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency BTCUSD, +0.77% by market cap, surged more than 4.2% over the past 24 hours to above $44,000 on Tuesday, according to CoinDesk data. It has increased by 13.4% over the past seven days, and is up 157% year-to-date. The crypto is still down more than 35% from its peak in 2021.

Ether ETHUSD, +0.33% rose 1.9% over the past 24 hours and briefly traded above $2,300 on Tuesday, its highest level since May 2022. The crypto was up 1.9% in the last 24 hours and 10.5% in the last seven days.

But smaller tokens have also seen a surge in price and increased trading activity. The market share of trading volume for “altcoins,” or cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin and Ether, reached 67% last week, the highest level since March 2022, according to analysts at Kaiko Research.

That’s because “traders continue to invest in riskier assets amid the ongoing rally,” analysts wrote in a Monday note.

Despite a 0.2% decline over the past 24 hours, XRP Solana SOLUSD, -0.66% rose 5.7% over the past seven days to nearly $61 on Tuesday, while falling 0.9% over the past 24 hours. Cardano ADAUSD, +0.26% rose 4.6% over the past 24 hours to around $0.42, contributing to an 8% gain over the past seven days.

Binance Coin fell 0.3% during the past 24 hours and remained unchanged from seven days ago, in November after Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to criminal charges of violating the US Bank Secrecy Act, and as the chief Agreed to step down. company. Binance was also fined $4.3 billion.

Nevertheless, meme tokens surged, with Dogecoin DOGEUSD, +0.16% up 4.9% over the past 24 hours and 14% over the past seven days to around $0.09. Shiba Inu SHIBUSD, up 12.4% over the past seven days, is up 4% over the past 24 hours at around $0.000009.

Optimism around regulatory approval for a Bitcoin ETF contributed to a powerful rally in Bitcoin this fall, but expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve next year are also rising, even as the crypto industry grapples with a spate of high-profile scandals. Has been influenced by the series.

Reading: Binance boss pleads guilty, steps down, but crypto bulls still see promise of another black eye for the industry

Source: www.marketwatch.com

