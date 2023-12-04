Bitcoin Rally Drives El Salvador's Holdings to Profit, President Says - Decrypt

El Salvador’s BTC purchases have gone into the black after the country’s President Nayib Bukele said Bitcoin’s rally has reached an 18-month high above $42,000.

Posting on Twitter, Bukele announced that at the current market price of Bitcoin, the country would make a profit of about $3.6 million from selling its stake.

“Of course, we have no intention of selling; this has never been our objective,” Bukele said, noting that the country is “fully aware that price fluctuations will continue in the future,” and its long-term The strategy remains unaffected.

Bukele also used his tweets to lambast critics in the media, citing “literally thousands of articles and hit pieces that ridiculed our perceived loss,” and demanded that they “report this new reality with the same intensity As he previously reported.”

of El Salvador #bitcoin Investments are in the black! After literally thousands of articles and hit pieces that ridiculed our perceived loss, all of them were calculated based on #bitcoinMarket price at that time… with current #bitcoin Market value, if we had to sell… pic.twitter.com/gvl2GfQMfb – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) 4 December 2023

Bitcoin and El Salvador

In June 2021, Bukele announced that BTC would become legal tender in El Salvador, with the implementation of the country’s Bitcoin law in September.

At the same time, El Salvador began purchasing Bitcoin for its reserves as a statewide hedge against inflation to reduce the country’s reliance on US dollar remittances. In November 2022, Bukele increased the country’s purchasing rate to one bitcoin per day.

El Salvador’s adoption of BTC has proven controversial at home and abroad, with the passage of the law leading to protests, while everyone from university professors to US lawmakers criticized Bukele’s “reckless gambling.”

Bukele has faced criticism by appointing Saifedean Ammos, author of “The Bitcoin Standard,” as an economic adviser. And he has reasons to be happy; El Salvador did not default on its huge national debts last year, with the country’s bonds giving investors good returns.

While it is challenging to determine exactly how many Bitcoins the country has purchased for its reserves, the Nybittracker website, which tracks the country’s Bitcoin purchases based on Bukele’s tweets, reports that since the president announced his celebration on social media, The country’s Bitcoin purchases have slipped into the red again.

Edited by Stacey Elliott.

Source: decrypt.co