Bitcoin’s positive sentiment has been growing rapidly over the past few months as the market has made an incredible correction. This saw the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index move from deep fear to deep greed and this greed kept increasing. Now, sentiment is on the verge of extreme greed, which may be good in the short term, but could be naturally bearish for the price.

How does the Fear and Greed Index work?

The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index uses a number scale of 1-100 to identify how investors are feeling towards the crypto market at any given time. This index uses many different indicators to come up with a number that ranges from social media posts to market volatility and momentum.

The scale is then divided into five different categories depending on how investors are feeling and what number the index stands at. 1-25 is considered to be of extreme fear and is the time when crypto investors stay away from the market due to falling prices. However, this has often proven to be the best time to buy cryptocurrencies.

Next is the 26-46 range which is known as the fear zone. This is a step forward from extreme fear, but it is also a time when investors are not as cautious, despite widespread fear. This is also a good time to buy and move before the next phase, which is neutral.

Neutral is the area between 47-52 and symbolizes a time when investors are uncertain about this market. Mainly, investors avoid taking any action during this time and wait for the market to go up or down before deciding their next move.

One step above this, the greed level starts at 53 and ends at 75. At this time, investors are returning to the market and prices are recovering rapidly. This often ends in extreme greed between 76 and 100, where big decisions are being made.

Bitcoin sentiment remains at 72

The Fear and Greed Index is currently at 72, close to slipping into extreme greed territory, which could have a massive impact on the price. Now, looking at the time when the index score has been so high, it paints a picture of a recession followed by a rally.

An example of this is in December 2020 when the index reached extreme greed territory. As investors entered the market, it continued to rise and eventually reached 91. Then there was a crash that got investors excited. The same happened between October and November 2021 where the score reached extreme greed before crashing.

Given how the Bitcoin price has performed whenever the score was this high, it stands to reason that excessive greed can often act as a top signal. So the index moving into the 76-100 area can often signal that it is time to exit the market.

If this trend repeats, Bitcoin price could face further recovery. However, it is heading towards a market crash that could trap bulls who have not found the right time to exit.

