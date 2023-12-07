Bitcoin privacy wallet says Jack Dorsey's mining pool censored their transactions

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dash Jr. created a new Bitcoin (BTC) mining pool called OCEAN. Its creation grew amid controversy in the community while openly filtering ordinals and BRC-20 transactions.

On December 6, Samurai Wallet, a privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet, said that OCEAN was also censoring their transactions. According to Samurai Wallet, OCEAN has proactively filtered its “Whirlpool CoinJoin and BIP47 notification transactions.”

Notably, Luke Dash Jr. responded to the post claiming that there is a bug in the wallet’s software, and not on OCEAN’s side.

This is a bug in your software, not an intentional policy on our part. Why are you exceeding the standard 42 byte datacarrier size? After all, what is this data for? I have tried to find a solution, but couldn’t find any technical details. In any case, you should fix it on yourself… – Luke Dashjr (@LukeDashjr) 7 December 2023

Samurai Wallet could not directly respond to this claim in the thread. payable Luke has blocked his account.

Screenshot provided by Samurai Wallet; Unable to view Luke Dash Jr.’s posts.

Is this a bug? Samurai Wallet vs. Luke Dash Jr.

However, the wallet’s official account had already addressed the “bug” claims. in their WordThe privacy solution has been working “without any issues” since its launch in 2018.

Whirlpool users have been creating, broadcasting, and relaying standard Bitcoin transactions since we released Whirlpool in late 2018 without any issues. Miners are relaying and mining these transactions into blocks without any problems. – Samurai Wallet (@SamouraiWallet) 7 December 2023

Technically, OCEAN runs a node software that is different from the most popular Bitcoin Core. This software is Bitcoin Knots, developed by Luke Dash Jr., and it has some unique features.

Specifically, Bitcoin Knots have a limited capacity of 42 bytes for ‘OP_RETURN’, which is the transaction field used by Samurai’s solution. This same field has a limit of 80 bytes in the core software since the 2016 version.

Essentially, Bitcoin Knots views transactions with ‘OP_RETURN’ larger than 42 bytes as a bug because it was designed that way.

Interestingly, the use of Mixer and Conjoin solutions has been considered criminal by authorities such as the United States OFAC. The famous forum BitcoinTalk recently banned related discussions.

In this context, privacy enthusiasts have expressed concerns about potential regulatory capture. These concerns are heightened as the above alleged censorship now affects Whirlpool of Samurai Wallet.

Source: finbold.com