Bitcoin prices hit new all-time highs in these countries. bitcoinist.com

A crypto analyst has revealed data showing that the price of Bitcoin has reached new highs in several countries facing high inflation pressures.

According to crypto analyst and DeFi enthusiast, Miles Deutscher, the price of Bitcoin has reached new all-time highs in several countries, including Turkey, Argentina, and Nigeria.

Deutscher shared a price chart in an X (formerly Twitter) post displaying the price of one Bitcoin against the currency of the countries mentioned above.

According to the chart, at one time on October 26, one Bitcoin in Argentina was equal to 12,172,353.50 ARS. In Turkey, one Bitcoin was priced at 979,017.26 TRY, and in Nigeria, Bitcoin was trading at 28,443,229.20 NGN.

Currently, the currencies of these countries are experiencing high inflationary pressure, leading to the devaluation of their respective fiat currencies. Data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed the ranking of these countries’ inflation rates and the annual percentage change in consumer prices at the end of the period.

In the data shared, Argentina accounted for 136.7%, Turkey for 64% and Nigeria for 30.6%. Other countries such as Zimbabwe and Venezuela showed the highest annual percentage changes of 396.2% and 250% respectively.

Overall, the price of Bitcoin has become a reliable store of value in most of these countries. Many of these countries, including Nigeria and Argentina, are readily adopting cryptocurrencies despite the frequent devaluation of their currency.

Bitcoin price dominance continues to rise

Between October 23 and 24, Bitcoin prices experienced a surge and a slight decline following rumors of spot Bitcoin ETF approval and the listing of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

Cryptocurrencies have raised expectations among many investors who are anticipating potential long-term bullishness. The potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF and the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in 2024 are contributing to widespread optimism around the flagship cryptocurrency.

During this time, the leading cryptocurrency has seen its dominance on the crypto market steadily increase. Data from TradingView shows that Bitcoin started the month of October with 49.78% dominance. However, this figure increased to 54.47% in the same month before falling back to its current 54.04% level at the time of this writing.

The price of Bitcoin is currently at $34,156, representing a loss of 1.59% over the last 24 hours. Nevertheless, Bitcoin is still enjoying 16.62% gains on the weekly chart.

