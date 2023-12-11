Bitcoin price volatility: Key events that could impact the price this week

The leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is currently flying high due to the possible approval of pending spot Bitcoin ETF applications in January. However, this upward trend may be cooling down as the leading crypto analysis platform has outlined key events taking place this week.

“Big week ahead” for Bitcoin.

In a post shared on their X (formerly Twitter) platform, The Kobe Letter noted that November CPI inflation data is coming out this week. Notably, it is scheduled to be released on December 12th. Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled to be held on December 12 and 13.

These two events are important for the price of Bitcoin. CPI inflation data is usually a factor in the FOMC’s decision on whether to raise interest rates in the fight against inflation. A soft stance is seen as bullish for the market (including Bitcoin), while a tough stance usually impacts the market negatively.

Therefore, all eyes will be on the inflation data and whether the FOMC will choose to raise interest rates or not. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said that talks about rate cuts were still “premature”, although he acknowledged that “inflation is moving in the right direction.”

Financial markets reacted positively to Powell’s comments, with many experts agreeing that the Fed is raising interest rates and will likely hold current rates between the 5.25 to 5.50 percent range. If this happens, there is a high chance that the price of Bitcoin will react positively to this.

BTC price rises above $42,000 Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Keep an eye on other inflation indicators

OPEC’s monthly report and November producer price index (PPI) inflation data are also due to be released on December 13. These two events are also known to have a significant impact on the price of Bitcoin as they are leading inflation indicators.

For one, OPEC’s monthly report covers issues affecting the world oil market. It will also show whether there is a significant increase in oil prices and key supply and demand metrics. A rise in oil prices could be bad news for Bitcoin as it would mean that inflation is still at high levels which could lead to interest rates rising.

PPI inflation data is also important. Some also argue that it is more important than CPI inflation data because producers indirectly determine how much consumers pay for these goods. The rise in PPI inflation data also shows that inflation remains at high levels. This will also be a factor when the Fed decides whether to raise interest rates.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at around $42,100, down more than 3%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Featured image from The Conversation, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com