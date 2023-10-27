After several days of moving north, Bitcoin has finally cooled off and lost some momentum, with the price falling to around $34,000.

Most altcoins have declined even more. In the case of some, such as MATIC, DOT, AVAX and UNI, prices fall by up to 6% in a day.

BTC is volatile at $34K

It’s safe to say that the bulls dominated this week, at least for now. After a relatively uneventful weekend, BTC rose above $30,000 on Monday and continued rising through the end of the day and into Tuesday morning.

This culminated in a massive rally from several majors, pushing the primary cryptocurrency to a 17-month peak of $35,200. This comes amid speculation about the upcoming approval of BlackRock’s Spot BTC ETF application and a craze for the product’s ticker.

Inevitably, a retracement came, but it was quite short-lived as Bitcoin started gaining value once again and challenged the $35,000 line once again on Wednesday. However, it was once again immediately rejected and has suffered a huge loss since then.

As of now, BTC trades at around $34,000. Its market capitalization has dropped to $665 billion, while its dominance over altcoins has increased slightly and stands at just over 53% on CMC.

Floki Skyrockets

The biggest meme coins were in the headlines yesterday, with DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE seeing massive double-digit gains. Although these three are not in the red on the daily scale, FLOKI – another meme coin – has taken the lead with a massive 30% increase. As a result, the asset has rejoined the top 100 options by market cap with a price tag of around $0.00004.

The rest of the large-cap stocks have followed the example set by DOGE and SHIB today. Ethereum is down more than 4% and is trading below $1,800. Even greater daily losses come from Polygon, Polkadot, Avalanche, Uniswap, HBAR, LDO and APT – with a decline of up to 7% in the case of LDO.

BNB, XRP SOL, ADA, TRX, TON, LINK and LTC are also in the red from large-cap options.

The total crypto market cap has declined by about $20-30 billion per day and has dropped to $1,250 trillion.

