Bitcoin Price Up Further: CEO’s Bold Prediction Points to 10 US States Adopting Pro-BTC Legislation in 2024

In a recent statement, Dennis Porter, co-founder and CEO of Satoshi Action Fund, expressed confidence that the year 2024 will be a turning point in the history of Bitcoin.

Porter’s comments come amid growing anticipation around the approval of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and the highly anticipated halving event scheduled for April 2024.

According to Porter, these events, combined with the efforts of the Satoshi Action Fund, are likely to have a significant impact on Bitcoin’s price and adoption.

Satoshi plans to establish US as global Bitcoin leader

The Satoshi Action Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to informing policymakers and regulators about Bitcoin, has actively changed the narrative about the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

The fund aims to promote “hyper-Bitcoinization,” a term coined to describe the widespread adoption of Bitcoin as a global currency.

One of the primary goals of the Satoshi Action Fund is to advocate for the passage of pro-Bitcoin legislation in 10 different US states by 2024. According to Porter, these proposed laws would protect the rights of individuals to own and mine Bitcoin, positioning the United States as a global leader in Bitcoin adoption and mining.

Interestingly, Porter envisions a future where bipartisan legislation empowers Bitcoin and promotes the growth of an emerging digital asset industry.

Recent developments in the Bitcoin ecosystem have further increased Porter’s optimism. The halving event occurs approximately every four years and is expected to slow the rate of creation of new Bitcoins, potentially increasing scarcity and upward pressure on prices.

Additionally, the long-awaited approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has the potential to attract institutional investors and facilitate mainstream adoption.

BTC’s path to new heights

Renowned crypto expert Charles Edwards has boldly declared that the recent liquidation of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) surrounding the crypto market will pave the way for a significant price rebound.

Edwards believes that recent developments, especially the culmination of the Binance news, will eliminate the sources of FUD that have accumulated over the past two years.

Headlines associating the word “guilty” with cryptocurrencies have sparked panic in the market. However, Edwards suggests that the recent news related to Binance should be viewed as a compromise rather than a damaging event.

Edwards points out that five years ago, exchanges were not compliant with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations, whereas now, they have implemented these practices. As a result, Edwards believes that the FUD that has long existed around Binance may finally be reinstated.

Looking ahead, Edwards highlighted several positive catalysts on the horizon for BTC. These include an increase in quantitative easing (QE) due to the possible approval of an ETF, the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, expectations of lower interest rates, and the possibility of a recession.

Edwards concluded by imagining a “Bitcoin liquidity nuclear bomb” waiting to explode. With the elimination of FUD and a series of positive triggers aligning, the market is poised for a major surge.

The convergence of ETF approvals, the halving event, accommodative monetary policies, and a potential recession are expected to take Bitcoin to new highs.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $36,500, having seen a slight decline of 2.2% over the past 24 hours.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com