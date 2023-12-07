Bitcoin Price to Rise 141% in 2023: What This Means for BTC Predictions

The value of Bitcoin has increased by more than 100% since the year began.

Most investors were in profit at press time.

king coin bitcoin [BTC] It has maintained its position as one of the best-performing assets globally in 2023, surpassing traditional assets like gold and stocks, Glassnode found in a new report.

According to the on-chain data provider, a year-to-date assessment of BTC’s performance revealed a 140% increase in the coin’s value. Compared to gold, the price of BTC has more than doubled its value since the beginning of the year.

Most BTC holders are now in profit

With coin exchanges at an 18-month high, Glassnode found that,

“The majority of Bitcoin holders are now back in profit, with a small portion of them realizing those profits.”

At its press time price, BTC was trading above the real market average price of $31,000. Therefore, many coin holders have seen their investments recover from losses suffered during the bear market of 2022.

Measuring how profitable BTC investments have been, the surge in the coin’s price has significantly increased the proportion of coin holdings held at profit by its long-term holders.

The research firm further said,

“From the perspective of long-term holders, the proportion of their share in profits in the YTD rally has increased from 56% to 84%. “It has reached above the average value so far by 81.6%.”

With a Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) of 1.46%, investors in this category can expect a guaranteed average profit of 46% for every coin spent.

For short-term holders of the coin:

“The short-term holder group is almost entirely in profit, with the cost basis of more than 95% of their holdings below the current spot price.”

everybody wants a piece

Glassnode further found that BTC’s YTD exchange volume momentum has increased. It was noted that this,

“Underscores investors’ growing interest in trading, accumulating, speculating and otherwise using exchanges for their services.”

read bitcoin [BTC] Price Prediction 2023-24

Institutional investors have steadily increased their BTC holdings as many anticipate favorable decisions on exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications pending before US regulators.

Glassnode noted,

“Exchange deposits are currently dominated by investors transferring large amounts of funds. “This is potentially a sign of growing institutional interest as major ETF decision dates in January 2024 approach.”

Source: eng.ambcrypto.com