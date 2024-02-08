Bitcoin price targets $55,000 after bull pennant breakout

The past 12 hours have seen the Bitcoin price rise significantly by more than 4%, a departure from the recent lull. This movement follows a bull pennant breakout, with Bitcoin price now aiming to reach the $55,000 mark.

The 4-hour (BTC/USD) chart below shows Bitcoin trading at $44,609, breaking the boundary of a bullish pattern – indicating a bullish continuation that is often followed by an upward price trajectory. Is.

What does this mean for the price of bitcoin

Pennant, which is characterized by converging trend lines after a significant price change, signals a pause in trading before the market resumes its former uptrend. The breakout from the pennant suggests a continuation of the bullish trend with a potential target often derived from the length of the prior move, known as a flagpole, that initiated the pennant formation.

Looking at the moving averages, Bitcoin has displayed a golden cross pattern, consisting of the 20-period EMA (currently at $43,389), the 50-period EMA (currently at $43,049) and the 100-period EMA (currently at $42,727). ) is above. This cross underlines the bullish sentiment in the market.

Volume, which is a key indicator of the strength behind price movements, has also picked up with the breakout, confirming the bullish scenario.

The Fibonacci retracement tool, applied from the swing high of $49,092 to the swing low of $38,484, shows Bitcoin price breaking above the 0.5 ($43,788) retracement level. The next important levels to watch are the 0.618 ($45,040) and 0.786 ($46,822) Fibonacci levels, which could act as resistance in the short term.

Furthermore, the full 1.0 extension ($49,092) is on the horizon, with the 1.618 extension ($55,648) closely aligned with the $55,000 target, strengthening its importance as a potential price objective.

The RSI, at 73.47, indicates strong buying pressure, but it also suggests caution as the market is approaching overbought conditions. However, it is important to note that the price of Bitcoin reaches very high levels at its strongest moments, demonstrating massive momentum. Therefore, it is important for traders to keep an eye on any potential divergence that may indicate a weakening of the current momentum.

In conclusion, Bitcoin’s break of the bullish pennant pattern has set the stage for a potential rally towards the $55,000 mark. The intersection of the golden cross, increased volume and Fibonacci extension levels lend credibility to the bullish outlook.

However, traders should remain alert to overbought conditions that could lead to a retest of key support levels. The most important support is found at the 0.5 Fibonacci level ($43,788), with further support levels at 0.382 ($42,536) and 0.236 ($40,988). A sustained move below these levels could challenge the bullish thesis and focus on the next important support at $38,484.

Featured image created with DALL·E, chart from Tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com