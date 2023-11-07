Bitcoin price targets $46,000 as DXY gets the kiss of death

In a surprising double analysis, financial charts show opposite futures for the US Dollar Index (DXY) and Bitcoin (BTC). Technical analyst Gert van Lagen has provided a bearish forecast for the DXY, as well as highlighted a bullish setup for Bitcoin that could take it to a target of $46,000.

DXY receives the kiss of death

The DXY has been in an uptrend since July, as shown by the blue ascending trend line on the daily chart. However, this line broke down on October 9, indicating a change in market sentiment. van lagen telling, “The blue uptrend since July has also been broken. Time to continue down.”

This sentiment is reinforced by the price action within the black channel from the beginning of October until recently, where a period of consolidation is visible, followed by a strong decline. The DXY fell 1.2% to 104.92 last Friday, November 3 and is currently undergoing a retest of the channel, a common technical pattern where the price moves back to the breakdown point before continuing in the direction of the initial uptrend.

The third bearish argument for DXY is the rejection in the red area highlighted on the chart which marks the higher time frame Fibonacci resistance zone. Fibonacci retracements are a popular tool among traders to identify potential reversal levels. The price action of the DXY shows a “clear rejection” at this level, where the index attempted to rise but was pushed back down, solidifying the bearish trend.

Bitcoin price target is $46,000

Amid the DXY’s weakness, the inverse correlation with Bitcoin has become the focal point for crypto investors. gert van lagen provide Insight into the potential trajectory of Bitcoin, looking at a bullish pattern emerging on its 6-hour chart.

“B T c [6h] – In-game bullish pennant aiming for $46k. The pennant is part of the ascending channel shown,” Van Lagen commented. The chart displays Bitcoin’s price consolidating into a pennant structure, a continuation pattern that signals a pause in a strong up or down trend before the next move. Gives a signal.

Pennants are characterized by converging trend lines that are formed by connecting sequential highs and lows of price action, which converge at a point indicative of an impending breakout.

In this case, the pennant follows a significant upward trend, which suggests that the breakout is likely to continue in the bullish direction. The ascending channel, highlighted by two parallel upward sloping lines, encompasses Bitcoin’s entire bullish momentum on the chart, including the pennant formation. This channel serves as a guide to the price trend, indicating where support and resistance levels are expected at the moment.

Van Lagen’s analysis sets a target price of $46,000 at Pennant’s resolution, a level determined by the height of the previous move before Pennant, projected above the point of the breakout. The dashed lines on the chart show the possible path of Bitcoin price after the breakout.

An important detail in Van Lagen’s chart is the ‘invalidity’ level marked below the pennant. This level of $34,103 is important as it shows that the bullish hypothesis will be invalidated, which will act as a stop-loss point for traders working on this pattern.

At press time, BTC traded at $34,625.

Dmytro Demidko/Featured image from Unsplash, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com