December 4, 2023
Bitcoin Price Surges More Than 5% to Cross $40,000, Why BTC Bulls Aren't Done Yet


Bitcoin price has increased by more than 5% and has broken the $40,000 resistance. BTC is rising and may soon climb to the $42,000 resistance.

  • Bitcoin broke the $38,500 resistance zone and rose above $40,000.
  • The price is trading above $40,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $40,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair may continue to move towards the $42,000 resistance.

Bitcoin price rises above $40,000

Bitcoin price remained strong and was able to clear the $38,500 resistance zone. BTC bulls gained strength and were able to clear the $39,500 resistance zone.

Ultimately, the price rose above the $40,000 resistance zone. It is up more than 5% and made a new multi-month high near $40,890. The price is now consolidating gains above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rise from low $39,360 to high $40,890.

Bitcoin is also trading above $40,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. Furthermore, there is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $40,100 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rise from low $39,360 to high $40,890.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $40,850 level. The first major resistance is forming near $41,200, above which the price may rise to $41,500 levels.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

A close above the $41,500 resistance could push the price higher. The next major resistance could be near $42,000, above which BTC could rise to the $42,400 level.

Are dips supported in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $40,850 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. On the downside, immediate support is near the $40,500 level.

The next major support is near $40,000 and the trend line. If there is a move below $40,000, there is a risk of more downside. In the mentioned case, the price may fall to the support level of $39,720 in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $40,500, followed by $40,000.

Key resistance levels – $40,850, $41,200, and $42,000.

source: www.newsbtc.com

