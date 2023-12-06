December 6, 2023
Bitcoin price surges more than 15% in just a few days, $45K seems imminent


Bitcoin price extended its rally above the $43,200 resistance. BTC is now consolidating gains and could move towards the $45,000 area.

  • Bitcoin moved beyond the $42,200 and $43,200 levels.
  • The price is trading above $43,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There are two bullish trend lines forming with support near $43,200 and $41,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair may drop to $43,200 before starting a fresh rise.

Bitcoin price rally extended

Bitcoin price continues to rise above the $40,000 resistance zone. BTC has increased by more than 15% in the past few days and has even crossed the $42,000 zone.

The upward momentum gained momentum above the $43,200 resistance zone. A new multi-month high was formed near $44,465 and the price is now correcting gains. There was a move below the $44,000 level. The price is still above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from the low of $39,476 to the high of $44,465.

Bitcoin also traded above $43,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average. Furthermore, there are two bullish trend lines forming with support near $43,200 and $41,800 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair. The second trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $39,476 to high $44,465.

On the positive side, immediate resistance lies near the $44,200 level. The first major resistance is forming near $44,450, above which the price may rise to $45,000 levels.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

A close above the $45,000 resistance could push the price higher. The next major resistance could be near $46,400, above which BTC could rise to the $48,000 level.

Are dips supported in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $44,500 resistance zone, it could start a downward correction. On the downside, immediate support is near the $43,250 level.

The next major support is near $42,800, below which the price could test the second trend line. If there is a move below $42,000, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the $40,500 support in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $43,200, followed by $42,000.

Key resistance levels – $44,200, $44,450, and $45,000.

source: www.newsbtc.com

