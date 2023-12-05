December 5, 2023
Bitcoin price surges above $42,000 but trend shows signs of slowing down


Bitcoin price extended its rally above the $42,000 resistance. BTC is now recovering gains and may test the $40,800 support zone.

  • Bitcoin moved beyond the $41,200 and $42,000 levels.
  • The price is trading above $41,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $40,880 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair may drop to $40,800 before starting a new rise.

Bitcoin price increased by more than 10%

Bitcoin price started a strong rise above the $38,500 resistance zone. BTC gained more than 10% over the past few sessions and broke multiple barriers near $40,000.

It also cleared the $41,200 resistance and rose above the $42,000 zone. A new multi-month high was formed near $42,415 and the price is now correcting gains. There was a move below the $42,000 level. The price is now testing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from the low of $39,360 to the high of $42,415.

Bitcoin also traded above $41,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average. Furthermore, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $40,880 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $39,360 to high $42,415.

On the positive side, immediate resistance lies near the $42,200 level. The first major resistance is forming near $42,500, above which the price may rise to $43,200 levels.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

A close above the $43,200 resistance could push the price higher. The next major resistance could be near $44,000, above which BTC could rise to the $45,000 level.

Are dips limited in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $42,200 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. On the downside, immediate support is near the $41,200 level.

The next major support is near $40,800 and the trend line. If there is a move below $40,800, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the $40,000 support in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $41,200, followed by $40,800.

Key resistance levels – $42,200, $42,500, and $43,200.

source: www.newsbtc.com

