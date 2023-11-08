Bitcoin price surges 93%, overtakes legacy sector in market surge

Although some profits are still being recorded, Bitcoin price shows signs of exhaustion at least on the shorter time frames. Zooming out, recent data shows the massive rally experienced by cryptocurrencies over the past few months and the sector’s potential for additional gains.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is trading at $34,800 with sideways price action over the last 24 hours. Over the past week, BTC recorded 2% gains, while the altcoin market trend was much higher, sustaining higher gains.

Bitcoin’s 110% year-to-date jump signals a new era BTC?

According to a report from Bitfinex, this year has marked a significant milestone for cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) have shown remarkable growth, outpacing traditional assets like gold. Bitcoin is up 93% and Ethereum is up 3%, indicating a solid performance correlation that continues to remain tight.

BTC, in particular, has enjoyed the spotlight with its first-mover advantage, earning the nickname ‘digital gold’ and gaining widespread institutional support.

While these digital assets are reaching new highs, traditional stock indices like the S&P 500 and NASDAQ are going through a correction phase. The report suggests that this paradox signals a changing investment landscape, with cryptocurrencies emerging as a major force capable of outperforming established markets.

As seen in the chart below, the data indicates that Bitcoin price is outperforming other assets and gold is “playing” with the cryptocurrency with a correlation of 0.8.

The more than 110 percent increase in Bitcoin’s price since the beginning of the year signals a “transition” from unrealized losses to profits for holders.

Typically, such surges lead to market consolidation or sharp declines. Nevertheless, the current downtrend in Coin Days Destroy, a metric used to measure market activity and sentiment, suggests that long-term investors remain steadfast, as the chart below shows.

The lack of movement in wallets containing significant Bitcoin amounts points to a bullish outlook or a defensive strategy against economic uncertainties.

The report claims that amid this crypto flexibility, the Federal Reserve’s latest decision to maintain interest rates between 5.25 and 5.50 percent reflects a cautious but non-restrictive economic approach.

Crypto holds firm in economic uncertainty

Despite the Fed’s updated, reassuring outlook on the US economy, the manufacturing sector experienced a slowdown in October, largely due to a strike in the automotive industry. This reflects the significant impact of labor disputes on the sector.

The broader US economy is feeling the impact, with a slowdown in job creation and the slowest wage growth since mid-2021, signaling a shift in labor market conditions. This data supports the continuation of the current bullish trend.

However, as mentioned, traders should look for an increase in volatility, which could create headwinds, especially for speculators who are taking leveraged positions.

Cover image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview

source: www.newsbtc.com