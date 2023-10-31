Bitcoin price surge: Could ASIC miner value indicate a crypto boom in the near future?

Blockstream co-founder and CEO Adam Back recently drew attention to a notable correlation, which is that the prices of ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) miners tend to align with Bitcoin prices.

This parallel trend has been confirmed historically, with the price of miners peaking during the 2021 Bitcoin bull run, as BTC reached a peak of $69,000.

Beck’s analysis shows that even as the market moves through the changing tides, the fate of mining equipment is a key piece of the puzzle to understanding the overall ecosystem.

The Blockstream CEO also suggests that the price of ASIC miners is not just a reflection of manufacturing costs or technological advancements, but also an indicator of market sentiment towards Bitcoin.

Miners’ Market: A Reflection of Bitcoin’s Value

However, as the value of Bitcoin skyrocketed, so did the price of these miners, reaching Bitcoin’s all-time high as well as a peak of $120/terahash (TH). Yet, with the subsequent decline in BTC price, demand and price of ASIC miners declined, currently trading at less than $15/TH – a sharp contrast to their previous highs.

Despite Bitcoin’s positive momentum this year, ASIC miner prices remain low. However, Beck maintains an optimistic outlook for a potential resurgence in ASIC miner prices.

Historically there has been a high correlation between ASIC miners and #bitcoin Prices. Learn how the new Blockstream ASIC (BASIC) note investment opportunity leverages this thesis. Blockstream CEO Dr. @adam3us Explains: pic.twitter.com/zHAqhLsGet – Blockstream (@blockstream) 31 October 2023

The CEO of Blockstream suggests that the value of these essential mining components will likely increase as Bitcoin enters a bullish phase.

Points to the upcoming Bitcoin halving – an event that historically impacts the price of Bitcoin due to the low rate at which new Bitcoins are generated – as potential for an increase in Bitcoin price and a parallel increase in ASIC miner values. As a catalyst.

Bitcoin’s path to reclaiming $35,000

Despite numerous predictions and analyzes about Bitcoin, the top crypto has continued to move forward at its own pace. After retreating from the previously set $35,000, the asset has started to surge to reclaim that price area.

Currently, the asset is trading at $34,269, down 1.1% over the last 24 hours. However, looking at its weekly performance, Bitcoin still looks to be in profit. Although it has fallen by 0.7% in the last 7 days, it is still up by 20% in the last two weeks.

Back noted that the Bitcoin halving appears to be an important milestone that may occur before a significant increase in the price of Bitcoin, typically starting about six months after the halving.

Although the Blockstream CEO is hesitant to make definitive predictions about the exact outcome this time, he remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s prospects, believing that the cryptocurrency could rise even further this year or next.

