Bitcoin Price Stuck Below $38,000 Amid BlackRock-SEC Talks

The price of Bitcoin rose to $38.475 yesterday, a slightly higher level this year. Nevertheless, the price did not manage to close above the crucial $38,000 mark on the day. Shortly before the end of the day, the bears managed to push the price lower again.

Crypto Analyst As Dan Crypto Trades commented, “The market does its best to harass everyone trying to pre-position for potential Bitcoin ETF approval. This is just free liquidity for MM/whale. Sweep high, trap long, squeeze long, bat shorts, front run low and repeat the entire process.

BlackRock debates with SEC over details of spot Bitcoin ETF

In a notable development, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, yesterday again became actively involved in discussions with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the structure of its spot ETF.

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, revealed, “BlackRock met again with the SEC’s Trading & Markets Division yesterday and presented them with a ‘revised’ in-kind model design based on staff comments at the 11/20 meeting.” This revised model involves a notable change in the process, specifically in ‘Step 4’, which sees the offshore entity receive Bitcoin from market maker Coinbase and then pre-pay in cash to a US registered broker dealer, who is then required to touch the BTC. are not allowed.

Another Bloomberg analyst, James Seifert, highlighted the ongoing talks, Add,” further confirmation that the issuer is still meeting with the SEC. BlackRock/Nasdaq is still pushing for in-kind creation and redemption. The SEC appears to have made no bones about its demand for cash, if that was the primary focus of the meeting. At least not before tomorrow, the coming days are interesting!”

The original “in-kind redemption” flow involved the market maker’s broker/dealer entity (MM-BD) placing an order for redemption through an Authorized Participant (AP), who approves the order, allowing the MM-Crypto to receive Bitcoin. (or cash) is allowed to be borrowed. To sell short. This redemption flow had potential balance sheet impacts and risks that the SEC was concerned about.

BlackRock now offers a “Modified In-Kind (‘Prepay Model’)” redemption flow. This new model involves MM-Crypto delivering cash to the MM-BD instead of Bitcoin, and the MM-BD then delivering the ETF shares to the transfer agent via API. The Bitcoin custodian is instructed by the issuer to transfer the Bitcoin to MM-Crypto, which then closes the short position in BTC.

The benefits of this revised model are manifold. It aims to reduce transaction costs and transfer execution risks from investors to crypto market makers. It also claims to provide better resistance to market manipulation and remove the need for issuers to finance or pre-fund sell trades. Reduction in risks of operational incidents and simplification across the ecosystem may mean less variation on how a cash model versus an in-kind model can be executed.

90% chance of approval remaining

If the SEC approves this revised model, it could herald the launch of the first US-based spot Bitcoin ETF, a significant milestone that will allow investors to gain access to direct investments in Bitcoin instead of derivative instruments like futures. Will allow. Despite these developments, there remains a level of uncertainty regarding the SEC’s stance on this matter, particularly with respect to the implications of spot Bitcoin exposure for retail investors through ETFs.

Recent leaks suggest that the SEC may prioritize cash creation processes rather than in-kind Bitcoin transfers, a move that could significantly change the landscape for ETF issuers and broker-dealers dealing with Bitcoin. Nonetheless, Bloomberg’s ETF analysts yesterday reiterated their 90% chance for spot ETF approval by January 10.

At press time, BTC traded at $37,728.

