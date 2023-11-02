Bitcoin price starts rising again, another 5% rise on the cards?

Bitcoin price cleared the key resistance at $35,000. BTC is showing positive signs and may rise to $36,200 and $37,000 levels in the near term.

Bitcoin is gaining momentum above the $35,000 resistance.

The price is trading above $35,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There was a break above an ascending channel with resistance at $34,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair is showing positive signs and may rise to the $37,000 resistance in the near term.

Bitcoin price broke the barrier

Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $34,000 support zone. BTC formed a base, completed a consolidation phase, and recently started a nice rise above the $34,750 resistance.

There was a break above the ascending channel with resistance at $34,850 on the hourly charts. The bulls were able to break past the uptrend and lift the price above $35,500. It is trading at a new multi-week high of $35,945 and is still showing positive signs.

Bitcoin is now trading above $34,260 and the 100-hour simple moving average. It is also well above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent surge from low $34,120 to high $35,945.

On the positive side, immediate resistance lies near the $35,950 level. The next major resistance could be near $36,200. A clear move above the $36,200 resistance level could open the door for a good 5% rise towards the $37,000 resistance level.

The next major resistance could be $37,500, above which the price could rise to $38,000. Any further gains could take BTC to the $38,800 level.

Are dips limited in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $35,950 resistance zone, it could start a downward correction. On the downside, immediate support is near the $35,500 level.

The next major support is near the $35,000 level or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the recent swing low of $34,120 to high of $35,945. If there is a move below $35,000, there is a risk of more downside. In the described case, the price may drop to the $34,500 level or the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the overbought zone.

Key support levels – $35,500, followed by $35,000.

Key resistance levels – $35,950, $36,200, and $37,000.

