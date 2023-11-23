The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has surged in recent days, rising nearly 5% to $37,360.

Major cryptos like Ethereum (ETH) have also seen gains as the crypto market is showing signs of recovery.

Meanwhile, a new BTC alternative called the Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF) has passed the $1.4 million milestone in its presale – and it’s already being seen as a challenger to Bitcoin’s dominance.

Bitcoin faces key resistance around $37,800, but there are bullish signs

Looking at the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin has respected the rising trend line six times since its inception in late October.

This trendline has acted as a dynamic support area, driving the price of Bitcoin higher every time there is a selloff.

However, Bitcoin’s progress has been halted by the resistance level around $37,800 on four occasions – indicating a high volume of sell orders in the area.

If Bitcoin can decisively break this resistance, it could pave the way to $40,000 and beyond.

Analyst crypto JayNL, who has over 51,000 followers on Twitter, recently posted that it “feels like $40,000” – pointing to his bullish sentiment for Bitcoin’s near future.

On the other hand, failure to break $37,800 and drop below $35,700 could see Bitcoin retest the support level at $34,100.

As such, it seems that Bitcoin is preparing itself to make a significant move in either direction in the short term.

BlackRock SEC meeting raises hopes for early approval of Bitcoin ETF

Based on recent price action, other positive developments in the crypto sector could contribute to Bitcoin’s rally.

Most notably, it was revealed that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, met with SEC officials this week to discuss its application for a spot Bitcoin ETF.

The meeting has fueled speculation that the SEC may finally be ready to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF after previously rejecting several applications.

The SEC also met with Grayscale, another major financial player, to lobby for one of these funds.

Spot BTC ETF getting the green light could be huge for mainstream crypto adoption.

This will allow institutional and retail investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin through traditional investment vehicles – which could significantly expand the pool of capital flows into the cryptocurrency market.

According to a report by Galaxy Digital, the Spot Bitcoin ETF has the potential to attract investments worth $14 billion in the first year of its launch.

Thus, the news surrounding the meeting between BlackRock and the SEC has undoubtedly boosted market sentiment, causing a surge in the price of Bitcoin.

Emerging Crypto Bitcoin ETF Tokens Offer Speculative Play on ETF Hype

While Bitcoin remains the dominant cryptocurrency, some emerging alternatives may be worth taking a look at.

One such project is the Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF), which aims to allow crypto investors to speculate on the market impacts of spot BTC ETF approval.

BTCETF incorporates interesting tokenomics designed to reduce supply and potentially increase scarcity (and value) over time.

It includes a burning mechanism where up to 25% of the total supply will be burned upon reaching major ETF approval milestones.

It also has a 5% transaction tax, which will reduce by 1% every time a milestone is achieved – rewarding long-term holders.

The Bitcoin ETF token also has a staking protocol for BTCETF, which allows token holders to earn up to 179% APY.

The project is still in its pre-sale phase, but has already raised over $1.4 million, showing strong initial interest.

Investors can purchase BTCETF tokens for $0.0056 during the current phase of the presale – although this is only available for one more day before the price rises.

Since BTCETF is scheduled to be listed on multiple exchanges after the presale ends, most early backers believe it may be wise to invest at the lowest price if the promotion continues.

Overall, while Bitcoin remains the world’s dominant cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ETF token spots could be an interesting speculative play for investors looking to profit from the highly anticipated approval of a BTC ETF.

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy or other material on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before engaging with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

The project in the above article is not related to Bitcoin or Bitcoin ETF. This is a completely different token.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

