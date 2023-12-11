Bitcoin Price Slumps, Buy or Sell on the Dip – This BTC Options ICO Raises $5 Million

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined dramatically over the past 24 hours, falling by more than 7% and briefly hitting the $40,650 level.

This latest crypto market crash has investors wondering whether now is the time to “buy on the dip” or cut your losses and sell.

While the future of Bitcoin remains uncertain, a new project called Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) has defied the bearish momentum, raising over $5 million in its presale ICO.

Bitcoin bulls stunned by price drop of more than 7%

The price of BTC has reversed sharply since Friday’s high of $44,730, with the coin now hovering around $42,150 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin fell below this in the early hours of Monday morning, yet has since clawed back some of its losses.

The decline wiped out most of the gains made during last week’s rally – adding to uncertainty among investors.

Other major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH) and XRP (XRP), have also recorded significant losses in the last 24 hours.

Over $355 million worth of long positions were wiped out, showing just how risky and risky the crypto market remains.

Expectations of spot Bitcoin ETF approval and future Fed interest rate cuts have driven significant bullishness over the past three months.

Nevertheless, the question still needs to be answered as to whether these factors can continue to support market growth.

Despite this, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index remains at 74 – its highest in two years.

Investors are considering whether to buy on the dip or exit the market

With the sudden drop in the price of Bitcoin, some investors are wondering whether this is a prime moment to buy on the dip or whether it is the beginning of a broader sell-off.

Long-term crypto bulls see this as a chance to buy BTC at a discount relative to local highs.

However, the flash crash also signals that the market remains highly volatile, and further declines may be imminent.

Looking at the fundamentals, asset manager VanEck has filed another amended application for a spot Bitcoin ETF with the SEC.

The proposed fund also has the ticker “HODL”, which uses crypto lingo during fluctuations.

While SEC approval is still pending, momentum is growing as more mainstream giants are applying for a Bitcoin ETF.

If the ETF gets the green light as early as 2024, as many analysts predict, it could lead to a flood of new capital into Bitcoin – potentially sending its price soaring.

Therefore, for Bitcoin bulls who remain confident in the long-term trajectory of the coin, this pullback could be an ideal buying opportunity before the next leg up.

New “Stake-to-Mine” Platform Bitcoin Minetrix Emerges as Emerging BTC Alternative

Bitcoin is still trying to find its footing after the latest price drop, with some investors looking for alternatives with more stability and upside potential.

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) is an emerging project with a lot of buzz, having already raised over $5 million in its ongoing pre-sale ICO.

Bitcoin Minetrix has introduced an innovative “stake-to-mine” model that allows users to earn BTC by staking their BTCMTX tokens.

This approach democratizes and opens up Bitcoin mining to a wider audience.

In addition to stake-to-mine, Bitcoin Minetrix’s platform also features a staking protocol where users can lock their BTCMTX and earn yields of up to 117% per year.

The reach of the Bitcoin Minetrix model has resonated with the crypto community.

More than 6,400 people have joined the project’s Telegram channel, indicating growing interest in the usefulness of Bitcoin Minetrix.

The presale currently offers BTCMTX tokens at an affordable price of $0.0121, although this price will increase in the coming days and weeks.

Once the presale ends, the development team plans to list BTCMTX on the open market, which could bring a wave of liquidity to the token.

With innovative features, a high-performing presale, and a great roadmap, Bitcoin Minetrix represents an interesting BTC alternative worth looking at amid market volatility.

Visit Bitcoin Minetrix Presale

