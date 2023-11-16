Bitcoin Price Rises to $38,000: 5 Key Reasons

Bitcoin price has risen to $38,012 (on Binance), registering slightly higher highs. Here are the main reasons for the latest surge in BTC price.

#1 Excitement over potential ETF approvals

The crypto market has been electrified by the possibility of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs. With the approval window opening from Nov. 9 through Friday (Nov. 17), experts like Bloomberg’s James Seifert and Eric Balchunas estimate a 90% chance of approval for many of the filings by Jan. 10, 2024, according to Ark Invest’s filing. The deadline is.

Notably, the SEC is facing a significant deadline cluster, with three applications for spot ETFs from Franklin Templeton and Hashdex (on November 17) and GlobalX (on November 21) awaiting a decision. Amid this tense backdrop, Hashdex emerged as the first to face delays as the SEC Adjourned Their decision on conversion from a futures ETF to an ETF that includes both futures and spot.

This news shocked the market momentarily, resulting in a sharp but brief decline in the price of BTC, which fell from $37,400 to $36,780 in a rapid five-minute period. However, the market’s resilience was quickly demonstrated as Bitcoin not only recovered but surpassed its pre-announcement price within 25 minutes.

#2 Unprecedented Institutional Interest in Bitcoin

Institutional demand for Bitcoin has reached new heights, particularly through exchange-traded products (ETPs). The recent BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF filing significantly contributed to this surge. “Assets under management through ETPs increased by 27,095 BTC, bringing the total to a record 204,170 BTC, equivalent to approximately $7.4 billion.” reports K33 Research. This trend points to the growing institutional embrace of Bitcoin as a viable investment asset.

#3 Dynamics of supply and demand

Data from LookIntoBitcoin highlighted One notable trend: More than 70% of Bitcoins have not been moved for at least a year. “This is a historic moment that underscores the strength of Bitcoin’s tokenomics,” the data provider shared. He further elaborated, “As long as this HODL wave continues to surge, it suggests a bullish market outlook with long-term investors showing no signs of selling their stakes. “This is especially important given the upcoming Bitcoin halving event and growing institutional interest.”

#4 liquidity injections by Fed

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, commented On the significant liquidity being injected into the market and its impact on cryptocurrencies. “Keep your eye on the prize. Liquidity has increased by nearly $200 billion since the beginning of November, which has impacted assets like Bitcoin. This signals potential continued growth for the cryptocurrency,” Hayes said. He emphasizes the importance of understanding RRP and TGA dynamics in predicting market movements.

#5 Inverse Correlation with DXY

The inverse correlation between Bitcoin and the US Dollar Index (DXY) has been a notable factor in Bitcoin’s recent price rise. As the DXY encountered resistance and began to fall, the value of Bitcoin rose in contrast. crypto analyst josh where did it go“Bitcoin Pumps While DXY Dumps!”.

At press time, BTC traded at $37,467 after failing to break out of the rising trend channel.

Featured image from iStock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com