October 23, 2023
Bitcoin 'Has Launched,' Claims Analysis as BTC Strength Surpasses $29,000


The weekend has been a big one for crypto markets, with BTC reaching a new multi-month peak of nearly $31,000.

Additionally, the move brought the total market capitalization to $1.19 trillion, its highest level since mid-August.

solid bitcoin weekly closing

Bitcoin prices neared $31,000 during the Asian trading session on Monday morning. This is the highest level since mid-July, making it the fourth time the asset has visited this price level in 2023.

Analysts see a bullish weekly candle closing, erasing all the losses of the last two months.

Furthermore, BTC dominance is over 52%, the highest since April 2021. Analyst ‘Credibull Crypto’ Said Bitcoin is “on the verge of a massive breakout, with dominance rising much higher before falling back into a downtrend.”

Bitcoin’s 11% gain last week has brought MicroStrategy’s massive $4.6 billion investment back in the green. Nevertheless, traders have identified a head and shoulders pattern that if sustained could lead to another decline.

Still, Bitcoin’s 2% daily gain has been dwarfed by double-digit pumps for a handful of altcoins. ‘Credibull Crypto’ commented:

“The 5 out of 10,000 alts that are pumping right now are not the norm, they are the exception – that’s why they’ve barely made a dent on BTC dominance.”

five flying altcoins

Chainlink’s LINK has risen by a massive 17% in the last 24 hours to $10.74 at the time of writing. The asset is now up 44% over the past seven days and is the top performing altcoin today.

LINK has broken through resistance around $8 to reach its highest price since May 2022, when the Terra/Luna ecosystem collapsed.

AAVE is also in a downtrend, reaching $78.90 at the time of writing, up 11% over the previous day. However, it has returned to the 2023 resistance level that was last hit and rejected in mid-July.

Fantom (FTM) also rose 11% on the day to $0.221. This is its highest price since the market crash in mid-August.

Polygon (MATIC) is up 9% to a ten-week high of $0.621 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Aptos (APT) has gained a similar amount over the past 24 hours and reached $6.20, its highest since mid-August.

source: cryptopotato.com



