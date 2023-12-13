Bitcoin price rises on positive news: FASB's fair value recognition reclaims $42,000 support

The increase in selling pressure caused a significant decline in the price of Bitcoin, resulting in a decline of more than 4% from the yearly peak of $44,500. The loss of the crucial support level at $42,000 further extended the decline.

However, the largest cryptocurrency in the market received a substantial boost from the US Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), leading to a sharp increase in the value of BTC by 1.8% within the last two hours. As a result, Bitcoin has successfully achieved the $42,000 support level.

FASB’s Fair Value Recognition Brings Clarity to BTC?

In a significant development for the cryptocurrency industry, the FASB has announced new accounting rules that require companies, including major entities like MicroStrategy, Tesla, and Block, to measure their cryptocurrency holdings at fair value.

These rules, which will come into effect in 2025, allow businesses to capture real-time fluctuations of their Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) assets, providing a more accurate representation of their holdings.

Under previous accounting practices, companies were only allowed to record low levels, resulting in one-sided accounting treatment that often led to lower valuations and lower earnings for businesses holding cryptocurrencies. The highly volatile nature of crypto values ​​has further compounded the problem.

The FASB’s new rules address these concerns by mandating the recording of cryptocurrencies at fair value, a measurement technique intended to reflect the most up-to-date value of these assets.

Changes in fair value will now be recorded in net income, allowing companies to more comprehensively account for fluctuations in the value of their crypto holdings.

The positive news for BTC is that the new FASB rules provide greater transparency and accuracy in assessing the true value of crypto assets. By capturing fair value fluctuations, companies will get a more realistic representation of their holdings, leading to better decision making and financial reporting.

As the most widely recognized and valuable cryptocurrency, Bitcoin will benefit significantly from these changes. Recognition of its fair value allows companies to demonstrate the true value of their BTC holdings, potentially increasing investor confidence and attracting institutional interest.

The coming times will be turbulent for the price of Bitcoin

Following these recent developments, the Bitcoin price has successfully recovered previously lost levels, indicating increased volatility after a brief consolidation phase below $42,000.

However, according to CoinGlass’s liquidation heatmap, Bitcoin’s price could face further volatility, which could lead to significant amounts of liquidation of both long and short positions.

CoinGlass’s liquidation heatmap highlights ample signs of liquidation leverage of over $200 million above and below the current Bitcoin price.

Of particular concern are the thick liquidation gains below $41,000, as seen in the chart above, which, combined with the current trend, could become a potential target for Bitcoin price in the coming days.

Conversely, following BTC’s correction, additional liquidation leverage has emerged in CoinGlass’ heatmap, particularly in the range of $42,000 and $43,000 for short positions. This additional selling pressure has contributed to the retracement of Bitcoin’s price.

This possible scenario suggests potential price fluctuations before continuing a steady downward or upward movement. The outcome remains uncertain as to which side will give way first and which prevailing trend will shape the latter half of the year.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com