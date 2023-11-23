Bitcoin price returns to key resistance as bulls target $40K

Bitcoin price erased all losses and climbed above $37,000. BTC is now expected to break the $37,750 and $38,000 resistance levels.

Bitcoin is showing positive signs and testing the $37,750 resistance.

The price is trading above $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $37,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

If the pair clears the $38,000 resistance zone it could start a bigger rise.

Bitcoin price strengthened

The price of Bitcoin began to decline following reports of the Binance settlement and CZ stepping down. BTC fell below the $37,000 support. However, the bulls were active near the $35,650 support zone.

A low was formed near $35,645 and a fresh rise in the price started. It pared all losses and climbed above the $37,000 resistance. There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $37,150 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

The pair even broke the $37,500 level and tested the key barrier at $37,750. Bitcoin is now trading above $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. It is also above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from low $35,645 to high $37,777.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $37,750 level. The main resistance is now forming near the $38,000 level. A close above the $38,0000 resistance could trigger a strong rise.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance could be near $38,800. A clear move above the $38,800 resistance level could push the price higher towards the $39,200 level. In the mentioned case, it may even test the $40,000 resistance.

Another Rejection in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $37,750 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. On the downside, immediate support is near the $37,150 level.

The next major support is $36,700 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $35,645 to high $37,777. If there is any movement below $36,700, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may fall to the support level of $36,150 in the near term. The next major support or target could be $35,650.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $36,700, followed by $35,650.

Key resistance levels – $37,750, $38,000, and $38,800.

source: www.newsbtc.com