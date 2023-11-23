November 23, 2023
Bitcoin price returns to key resistance as bulls target $40K


Bitcoin price erased all losses and climbed above $37,000. BTC is now expected to break the $37,750 and $38,000 resistance levels.

  • Bitcoin is showing positive signs and testing the $37,750 resistance.
  • The price is trading above $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $37,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • If the pair clears the $38,000 resistance zone it could start a bigger rise.

Bitcoin price strengthened

The price of Bitcoin began to decline following reports of the Binance settlement and CZ stepping down. BTC fell below the $37,000 support. However, the bulls were active near the $35,650 support zone.

A low was formed near $35,645 and a fresh rise in the price started. It pared all losses and climbed above the $37,000 resistance. There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $37,150 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

The pair even broke the $37,500 level and tested the key barrier at $37,750. Bitcoin is now trading above $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. It is also above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from low $35,645 to high $37,777.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $37,750 level. The main resistance is now forming near the $38,000 level. A close above the $38,0000 resistance could trigger a strong rise.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance could be near $38,800. A clear move above the $38,800 resistance level could push the price higher towards the $39,200 level. In the mentioned case, it may even test the $40,000 resistance.

Another Rejection in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $37,750 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. On the downside, immediate support is near the $37,150 level.

The next major support is $36,700 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $35,645 to high $37,777. If there is any movement below $36,700, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may fall to the support level of $36,150 in the near term. The next major support or target could be $35,650.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $36,700, followed by $35,650.

Key resistance levels – $37,750, $38,000, and $38,800.

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Guy Le Page: Could a high-grade, 3Moz Côte d'Ivoire project be the last golden rescue for this 9C explorer?

Guy Le Page: Could a high-grade, 3Moz Côte d’Ivoire project be the last golden rescue for this 9C explorer?

November 23, 2023
How IOTA 2.0 maintains balance and fairness in its ecosystem

How IOTA 2.0 maintains balance and fairness in its ecosystem

November 23, 2023

You may have missed

Guy Le Page: Could a high-grade, 3Moz Côte d'Ivoire project be the last golden rescue for this 9C explorer?

Guy Le Page: Could a high-grade, 3Moz Côte d’Ivoire project be the last golden rescue for this 9C explorer?

November 23, 2023
How IOTA 2.0 maintains balance and fairness in its ecosystem

How IOTA 2.0 maintains balance and fairness in its ecosystem

November 23, 2023
I called it the best Windows 11 2-in-1 with ARM on the market — now it's surprisingly affordable for Black Friday

I called it the best Windows 11 2-in-1 with ARM on the market — now it’s surprisingly affordable for Black Friday

November 23, 2023
Entrepreneurs are coming back to be part of India’s growth story: Ex-NASSCOM Chairman

Entrepreneurs are coming back to be part of India’s growth story: Ex-NASSCOM Chairman

November 23, 2023

Staying healthy right now is a full time job for all of us – opinion

November 23, 2023
Global smartphone sales bounce back after 2-year slowdown: Counterpoint

Global smartphone sales bounce back after 2-year slowdown: Counterpoint

November 23, 2023