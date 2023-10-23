Bitcoin Price Remains Strong at $30K: Indicators Point to Further Rise to $31.2K

Bitcoin price is rising above the $30,000 resistance. BTC is showing positive signs and may move towards $31,200 levels.

Bitcoin started a new rise above the $28,500 and $28,800 resistance levels.

The price is trading above $30,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $30,000 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may continue to move towards the $31,200 resistance.

Bitcoin price strengthened

Bitcoin price formed a support base above the $27,500 level. BTC started a steady rise and broke some hurdles near the $28,500 resistance zone.

The bulls gained strength and managed to push the price above the key $30,000 resistance zone. A new multi-week high was formed near $30,600 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a minor decline below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $29,715 to high $30,600.

Bitcoin is now trading above $30,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $30,000 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $29,715 to high $30,600.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, immediate resistance lies near the $30,400 level. The next major resistance could be near $30,600. A clear move above recent highs could send the price towards the $31,200 resistance. The next major resistance could be $32,000. Any more gains in the coming sessions could take BTC to the $33,200 level.

Are dips limited in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $30,600 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. On the downside, immediate support is near the $30,150 level.

The next major support is near the $30,000 level and the trend line. If there is a move below the trend line support, the price could probably drop to the $29,500 level or the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $30,150, followed by $30,000.

Key resistance levels – $30,400, $30,600, and $31,200.

source: www.newsbtc.com