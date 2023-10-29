The last few days have been mostly about consolidation, with Bitcoin rallying to $35K followed by a minor correction.

These are times where prices fail to excite, rather, market participants are evaluating their current situation and speculating about what may happen next.

Bitcoin price stable above $34K

The last 24 hours were optimistic for the Bitcoin price, which managed to maintain above $34K.

In fact, BTC attempted to make a push, but it was unable to sustain the upward pressure and is currently trading around $34,200 (on Binance).

As seen in the chart below, the price has been going through a continuous consolidation phase for the past few days after reaching $35K.

Bitcoin dominance is also stable, above 50%, currently at 51.2%. This is the metric that analysts use to estimate its share compared to the rest of the market.

Altcoins also consolidate

Most altcoins are also trading in the green. However, they are planning a modest rise, which is more indicative of a consolidation phase. Of course, there are some exceptions.

For example, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has increased by 3.3% in the last 24 hours, making it the best performing altcoin among those with a large market capitalization.

Overall, the day was relatively calm. Among the top 100 coins, Rand (RNDR) has performed the best with a rise of 10%, followed by BitTorrent (BTT) with a rise of 7.1%.

On the other end of the spectrum, there is Rollabit Coin (RLB), which is down 9% in the last 24 hours. XDC Network (XDC) is next in line – it’s down about 4.3% at the time of writing.

