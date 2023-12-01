Bitcoin price reached above $38,000, these are the reasons

Bitcoin price has surged above $38,000 over the past few hours, and the 4-hour candle closed above this important price level for the first time this year – a very bullish sign that BTC may have further upside. These are the reasons behind BTC’s latest price rise:

Anticipating #1 Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

The recent rise in the price of Bitcoin can probably be attributed to the developments surrounding the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seifert where did it go On

This observation follows the SEC’s announcement about publishing the Franklin/Hashdex delay today, December 1st. Scott Johnson, an attorney at Davis Polk, agreed with Seifert, “The comment period ends Jan. 5. The Arch/21 share deadline is Jan. 10.”

Additionally, Nate Geraci of The ETF Store brings further optimism notes “Another meeting tomorrow between Grayscale and the SEC. Absolutely thrilled to see how this all plays out, especially the timing of the GBTC uplisting vs. the launch of the competing spot BTC ETF. By the way, if you’re tired of me tweeting about this, the good news is I think we’re getting close to the finish line.

These developments show that spot Bitcoin ETFs are only a question of when, not if. They also show a growing consensus between ETF applicants and the SEC, which wants to fix all proposals before approving just one batch or all 12 applicants (besides Pando Asset) at once.

#2 MicroStrategy will buy more BTC

Another driving force may be MicroStrategy’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin. The company’s latest filing revealed additional purchases of 16,130 BTC, amounting to approximately $608 million. The acquisition, at an average price of approximately $36,785 per Bitcoin, brings MicroStrategy’s total holdings to 174,530 BTC.

However, even more important was the news that MicroStrategy is already planning its next Bitcoin purchase. The company has reached an agreement to offer up to $750 million of Class A common stock, which many see as preparation for further purchases of Bitcoin.

This means that Seller will be purchasing even more BTC in the coming weeks or months, which will certainly have a positive impact on the price of BTC. The news is certainly bullish for the price, while some traders may want to take it further.

#3 Market Dynamics

The current market dynamics surrounding Bitcoin’s price surge have been closely examined by leading crypto analysts, revealing astute insights into the behavior of market participants. crypto analyst slant Thrown light on A specific pattern in purchasing behavior that indicates a strategic approach by market players.

He said, “The bidder on corn is clearly evident here. Open Interest and Delta: It looks like both longs and shorts are chasing this move. This commentary suggests that both bullish and bearish traders are actively participating, leading to increased market volatility and price fluctuations.

Additionally, Skew pointed to specific activity on the Binance spot market: “There is still spot supply around the mid-$38K area. Bids and asking limits were placed by spot takers. If buyers can maintain the bidding pace and clear out that supply they may look to chase the bid range for higher prices.

Byzantine General, another crypto analyst, found another key driver for the recent price action. He where did it go, “Spot markets are still trading at a premium, not just Coinbase. And the fact that USD markets are consistently trading much higher than USDT markets makes me think that maybe new money is coming in.

#4 Breakout moves on lower time frames

From a technical perspective, crypto pundit Scott Melker saw A breakout move on the lower time frame. “Bitcoin is breaking out on a shorter time frame,” he said. “On the 15-minute chart, Bitcoin is trading within a descending channel, a pattern marked by sequential lower highs and lower lows. This usually reflects a bearish trend.

However, a few hours ago, the price of Bitcoin managed to break the upper boundary of this channel, a movement that is often interpreted as a potential reversal signal. The breakout of the lower time frame is important for traders as it signals a change in short-term sentiment, potentially setting the stage for a continued upward trajectory in the higher time frames.

At press time, BTC traded at $38,326.

Featured image from Unsplash/Kanchnara, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com