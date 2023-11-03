Bitcoin Price Rally Was Not ETF-Induced: QCP Reveals Main Reason

In its latest market update, QCP Capital, a crypto asset trading firm headquartered in Singapore, analyzed recent Bitcoin price movements, attributing the rally to macroeconomic factors rather than the much-anticipated approval of a spot ETF. Recall, on Wednesday Bitcoin rose from $34,500 to almost $36,000.

The main reason for the rise in Bitcoin price

The firm’s technical analysis highlighted that Bitcoin reached the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $35,912 and touched the upper channel trendline before retreating, a move that was keenly watched by market participants.

“However, this latest rally was less about spot ETF growth and more about macro forces,” QCP Capital reports. These macro forces were identified following the dovish stance of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and lower than expected Treasury Q1 supply estimates, which led to a significant decline in bond yields. This, in turn, has had a bullish impact on risk assets including Bitcoin and the broader crypto market.

However, the firm cautioned, “Whether this marks the beginning of a new global equity and bond uptrend remains to be seen, as the macro picture remains essentially unchanged, barring a correction of highly bearish bond sentiment.” Outside.”

The firm also noted the Bitcoin derivatives market, where “pursuit funding, and term forwards, implied volatility and risk reversals remain or move at extremely high levels.” This suggests the market is ready for a significant move, with derivatives traders bracing for a potential upside breakout depending on the approval of the spot ETF.

Given the broader financial landscape, the bond market is experiencing significant volatility. Recently, the 30-year Treasury yield climbed above 5% to a 16-year high. This level of yield has not been seen since 2007, and represents an increase of more than 4 percentage points in just three years. Such movements in the bond market are important for the Bitcoin and crypto markets as they affect risk sentiment among investors.

However, Bitcoin is currently taking the example of gold as a safe-haven asset. “Due to the excessive tightening by the Fed and the weakening economy, prices in the market have started rising. With geopolitical tensions + war, the need for QE is increasing rapidly in the future. This is causing the insured assets (gold, Bitcoin) to be completely destroyed all at once,” said Charles Edwards of Carpriol Investments. commented recently.

In summary, QCP Capital’s insight into Bitcoin market dynamics versus current bond market trends shows that the Bitcoin market is influenced by a variety of factors, including speculation about exchange-traded fund approval, macroeconomic trends such as bond yields. Indicators play a big role in determination. Market sentiment and price action compared to other pundits.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $34,235 and at risk of breaking out of the established uptrend channel to the downside. If this happens, lower price levels may occur.

