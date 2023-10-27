Bitcoin Price Rally: Analyst Sets $45,000 Target and It's Closer Than You Think

Bitcoin surges above $35,000 on excitement over potential approval of a spot bitcoin ETF. Although it seems like the rally has cooled off, a prediction from one particular crypto analyst suggests that bulls could soon enjoy complete dominance, driving the leading cryptocurrency as high as $45,000.

Bitcoin may reach $45,000 in upcoming phase

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, crypto analyst CryptoCoin shared his prediction on the future trajectory of Bitcoin. The analyst noted that Bitcoin is currently at “Mid-cycle Phase 4,” which is the period where the crypto token is moving closer to the “cycle mid-top,” which currently positions Bitcoin to surge above $45,000. keeps.

Cryptocurrency predictions appear to have been made based on the Fibonacci trading strategy, as evidenced in the attached chart he shared in his post. The chart divides Bitcoin’s historical price data into four cycles, namely: Cycle 1 (2010-2014), Cycle 2 (2015-2018), Cycle 3 (2019-2022), and Cycle 4 (2023-2026).

These cycles are further divided into five phases, which CryptoCon focuses more on. These stages include Stage 1 (cycle bottom), Stage 2 (transition from cycle low), Stage 3 (cycle to first step), Stage 4 (transition to cycle mid-top), and Stage 5 (cycle mid-top). . ,

CryptoCon notes that Bitcoin price usually quickly reaches Phase 5 after Phase 2 ends (according to the analyst, about two months later), and if this happens once again, it could soon hit $45,000. Could. If this does not happen, he estimates that Bitcoin could face resistance at the transition top, where it is currently priced at $36,368.

On when all this can happen, he said that October is the first month after Phase 2 ends. Therefore, the market may see the mid-top phase occur as soon as November when Bitcoin will potentially reach above $45,000.

Interestingly, CryptoCon’s prediction matches that of crypto platform Matrixport, which estimates that Bitcoin could reach $45,000 between November this year and April 2024. In its report, Matrixport has made a big claim that Bitcoin could reach $125,000 by December 2024.

Bitcoin halving or institutional adoption?

Various crypto analysts continue to make predictions about the future trajectory of Bitcoin even as the Bitcoin halving approaches. Some of these analysts have credited this event as the catalyst that will cause a huge surge in the price of Bitcoin. Others believe that the launch of the spot Bitcoin ETF along with institutional adoption will drive Bitcoin to new highs.

Meanwhile, some are of the view that the market may have already priced in any imminent approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, as it is a classic case of “buy the rumor, sell the news.” If this is the case, many predict that we could see a decline when ETFs launch as there will be massive selling by traders and investors looking to realize their profits.

BTC remains above $34,000 Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

