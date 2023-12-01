Bitcoin Price Quickly Reaches $40,000 – Could This Happen Just Before EOY?

Bitcoin price is consolidating above the $37,500 support zone. If there is a clear move above the $38,400 resistance, BTC could attempt a stronger rise.

Bitcoin is still struggling to clear the $38,500 resistance zone.

The price is trading above $37,400 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $37,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may start another rise and try to clear the $38,500 resistance.

Bitcoin price remains supported

Bitcoin price is still trading well below the $38,500 resistance zone. The last swing high was made near $38,419 before a downside correction.

BTC fell below the $38,000 level. There was a move below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the key increase from the low of $36,721 to the high of $38,419. The price even dropped below the $37,650 support but losses were limited.

A low was formed near $37,501 and the price is now consolidating. It is now testing the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from high $38,419 to low $37,501.

Bitcoin is now trading above $37,400 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $37,450 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair. On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $38,000 level.

The first major resistance is forming near $38,050 or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent drop from high $38,419 to low $37,501, above which the price may revisit the $38,400 resistance zone.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

A close above the $38,400 resistance could trigger a fresh rally. The next major resistance could be near $39,200, above which BTC could rise to the $39,500 level. Any more gains could send BTC towards the $40,000 resistance.

More downsides to BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $38,050 resistance zone, it could start another decline. On the downside, immediate support is near the $37,600 level or the 100-hourly SMA.

The next major support is near $37,450 and the trend line. If there is any movement below $37,450, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may fall to the support level of $36,720 in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $37,600, followed by $37,450.

Key resistance levels – $38,050, $38,400, and $39,500.

source: www.newsbtc.com