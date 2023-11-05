It appears that the king of cryptocurrencies is back as Bitcoin (BTC) prices surged more than 23% in October, moving closer to breaking the $36,000 resistance. BTC’s recent surge has impressed many people top crypto coins As the bullish trend is dominating the cryptocurrency sector.

Incubata (QBE) is one of the most promising New DeFi Projects Launched this year, its presale has already generated over $4.2 million in token sales. QUBE prices have increased by 90% since the start of the event, and prices will increase by more than 310% by the time the tokens are released on exchanges. The project managed to generate so much investor interest that token sales were not affected when bearish sentiments took over the crypto sector.

Incubata follows traditional investment routes by providing an alternative way to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) without the often unfair barriers that stand in the way of traditional investing, such as minimum deposit amounts that most people cannot afford. Can.

top crypto coins To Buy: Incubata (QBE)’s Growth Potential Compared to Bitcoin

The solution-focused approach of the Incubata project sets the stage for long-term success. Its growth potential is already being compared to Bitcoin’s growth pattern since 2014, which is the highest praise a cryptocurrency project can receive. BTC prices have increased 56,167,931% since then, so a dollar investment in Bitcoin in 2014 would be worth more than $561,000 today.

Various factors such as the useful solution the Incubata project provides to those who are unbanked and cannot meet the needs of traditional investment institutions, its impressive tokenomics, and its focus on artificial intelligence make it comparable to BTC. Are responsible for.

QUBE is capped at 1.5 billion, and the burn tax has cut into the circulating supply some more, pushing the price upward. QUBE is currently priced at $0.0133, but prices could reach $3 in the next few years. Incubata would only need to grow its market share to $4.5 billion, a number that even low-utility meme-coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) are capable of doubling. A $100 QUBE investment today could be worth more than $22,000 in a few years.

Incubata also allows investors to earn tremendous returns by investing in artificial intelligence startups. Here’s what the process looks like:

AI Startup Incubata Raises Funds by Tapping Investment Opportunities on Blockchain ERC20 coins (NFT) and listing them on the NFT marketplace. These investment opportunities allow supporters to share in the success of the companies in which they invest.

As investors browse, they have access to all the information they need to make informed decisions ERC20 token list on nft marketplace

ERC20 coins Acquired with QUBE, which can be purchased with fiat or top crypto coins

Investors track the value of their tokens in their user accounts and can choose to resell them on the market at any time

AI is on its way to changing the world, and those who support the technology position themselves to earn rapid returns as it disrupts industries around the world. Incubeta aims to make such investment opportunities more accessible than ever.

Bitcoin (BTC) $100k predictions are one step closer to becoming reality

The rise in BTC’s price has slowed down a bit since testing the $36,000 mark, and has now dropped to around $34,500 as buyers have diminished and investors taking long positions have taken profits. Prices finding support at $34,000 indicate that more upside is likely as the king of crypto approaches its next halving event scheduled for April 2024.

Financial companies like Standard Chartered predict that BTC prices will reach $100,000 in 2024, and its current run points in the same direction. A handful of pending spot ETF applications are also helping lift prices as approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission will push prices higher.

Summary

QUBE and BTC are top crypto coins To buy now, but it is unlikely that Bitcoin will keep up with Incubata’s growth. Most of BTC’s exponential growth is behind it, and if prices break the $100,000 mark, investors can expect a maximum of 4x growth. QUBE will increase by 4x during its presale, and up to 100x once launched, making it a more attractive cryptocurrency to invest.

Visit Incubata Presale

Join Incubata communities

Source: www.analyticsinsight.net