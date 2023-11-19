Bitcoin Price Prediction: Ark Invest's 'Base Case' Has BTC at $650,000

Futuristic investment management firm Spot is one of several companies awaiting SEC approval for a Bitcoin ETF product. In a recent interview, CEO Cathie Wood said that “something has changed” at the agency as they handle her fund’s application for a spot Bitcoin ETF.

The price of Bitcoin has seen a huge surge this week, rising from $35,200 to $37,900 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then BTC spot prices dropped below $35,800 on Thursday and recovered with support at the $36,000 level on Friday.

Bullish: Cathie Wood’s Bitcoin price prediction

The CEO and founder of Ark Invest says the Securities and Exchange Commission has started asking questions about his hedge fund’s Bitcoin ETF filings. However, until recently, the SEC rejected Arch’s applications outright, he said.

Wood is also bullish on Bitcoin due to the upcoming halving and the currency’s 21 million supply limit. Wood said in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday:

“I think – so if we look at the reasons why Bitcoin will rally, our base case is $600 to $650-$650,000 today, and our bullish case, based on the scarcity that is developing now[…],

After this part of his answer, Wood never gave an exact figure for Ark Invest’s base case. Instead, after emphasizing the limited supply of BTC, he pointed to the impending rush of institutional investors, saying:

“We think that, if the SEC blesses a Bitcoin ETF, institutions will feel like the path forward is clear for them. And we know that many institutions have been researching crypto assets for some time and agree that this is a new asset class.

Ark Invest’s CEO made an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” to discuss Ark Invest’s ETF products and the still long-awaited SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF.

Ark Invest is too long on cryptocurrencies

Cathie Wood of Ark Invest and her hedge fund Ark Invest are optimistic about the future. As a result, they are staunch blockchain and BTC bulls.

Wood said in an October 2022 interview on Peter McCormack’s “What Bitcoin Did” podcast that he bought $100,000 worth of Bitcoin when it was $250. He said he hasn’t sold it since.

At $250 a pop, he likely made the purchase around 2015. Looking at today’s average Bitcoin prices on crypto exchanges, this means Ark Invest is sitting on over $14 million of unrealized profits from the trade.

Wood says he bet a hundred grand on Bitcoin after reading Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper on peer-to-peer electronic cash systems.

