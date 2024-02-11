Bitcoin price nears $50,000 milestone again with 91% of addresses now active

Bitcoin is approaching $50,000 after a week of extremely bullish price action, a level not seen since December 2021. Amid this price surge, the number of Bitcoin addresses in profit has now exceeded 90%.

According to data from IntoTheBlock, 91% of Bitcoin addresses are currently profitable. This means that most holders and investors have an incentive to continue holding, especially as the next halving for Bitcoin miners is approaching.

Bitcoin has had an eventful week in terms of price action. The world’s largest crypto recently surged 14.4% to $48,500 on Feb. 11, its highest point in 26 months. This price increase, while highly welcome, seems to have taken most investors by surprise, given that it is coming on the heels of four weeks of ineffective action following the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US.

Specifically, IntoTheBlock’s “Global In/Out of the Money” profitability metric shows that the total number of addresses in profit now stands at 46.87 million addresses, representing 90.53% of the total addresses. Also, 3.44 million addresses representing 6.64% are still recording losses, while 1.46 million addresses representing 2.83% of the total addresses are in the money or at the break-even point.

Similarly, IntoTheBlock’s “In/Out of the Money Around Price” metric, which follows addresses purchased between $40,919.92 and $55,413.77, shows that the majority (83.17%) of addresses are in profit. This is an extremely bullish sign and shows that the majority of Bitcoin holders are in the money. As the price continues to climb as the crypto approaches the $50,000 mark, more and more addresses are likely to move into profit.

Bitcoin will continue to shine

With over 90% of Bitcoin addresses now in profit and the price approaching $50,000, it is clear that this bullish trend still has room to run. Last week’s bullish action saw BTC close above $44,000 on the weekly time frame for the first time in the current market cycle.

BTCUSD is currently trading at $48,354 Daily Chart: Tradingview.com

Bitmex Research recently reported that spot Bitcoin ETFs now have over $10 billion worth of BTC under management. There is a high chance that if the activity around these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continues at this pace, the price of the top coin will continue to rise.

Bitcoin ETF flows – February 9 All data out. Strong day on net inflows of $541.5 million Invesco had Outflow, the first non-GBTC product to have an Outflow Day pic.twitter.com/UCFDVAaKD3 – BitMex Research (@BitMexResearch) 10 February 2024

Another catalyst for continued price growth is the upcoming halving. Historically, Bitcoin has always had an upward trend leading up to each halving and going parabolic after the halving event. A similar trend could see the crypto asset reach $60,000 before the next halving in April and $100,000 before the end of the year.

