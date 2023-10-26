Bitcoin (BTC) price action is the talk of the town this week, and based on the current sentiment expressed by market participants on social media, one can almost assume that the long-awaited bull market has begun.

As the price of Bitcoin increased by 16.1% between October 22 and October 24, bearish traders using futures contracts found themselves losing up to $230 million. One data point that stands out is the change in Bitcoin’s open interest, a metric that reflects the total number of futures contracts in play.

Evidence suggests that Bitcoin shorts were taken by surprise on October 22, but they were not using excessive leverage.

Bitcoin Futures Total Open Interest, USD. Source: CoinGlass

During the rally, BTC futures open interest increased from $13.1 billion to $14 billion. This contrasts from August 17, when the price of Bitcoin fell 9.2% in just 36 hours. Despite small percentage-sized price fluctuations, that sudden change resulted in long-term liquidations of $416 million. At that time, Bitcoin futures open interest dropped from $12 billion to $11.3 billion.

The data appears to confirm the gamma squeeze theory that has been circulating, meaning that market makers had “chased out” their stop losses.

$BTC The “God Candle” corresponds to the lines where dealers had losses from short positions ($32k-$33k). This was gamma squeeze, not organic. pic.twitter.com/NXM8z8mNDa – Not Tiger Global (@NotChaseColeman) 24 October 2023

Bitcoin personality NotChaseColeman reported on the

The most important issue with the short squeeze theory is the increase in BTC futures open interest. This indicates that even if relevant liquidations occurred, demand for new leveraged positions exceeded forced closings.

Did Changpeng Zhao and BNB Play a Role in Bitcoin Price Action?

Another interesting theory from user M4573RCH on Used. BNB.

Maybe I’m crazy but this is what we just saw cz has BNB collateral on Venus bnb dumping CZ sells BTC to shore up BNB Seas eliminated debts and paid off debts on Venus BNB on Venus no longer vulnerable to liquidation CZ bought back BTC from BNB to balance its BTC position@cz_binance, pic.twitter.com/NHulDnacB3 – ✓️ (@M4573RCH) 25 October 2023

According to M4573RCH’s theory, after a successful intervention, CZ would have paid interest on Venus Protocol and bought back Bitcoin using BNB to “rebalance” the position.

Notably, the BNB supply on the platform exceeds 1.2 million tokens, valued at $278 million. Thus, assuming that 50% of the position is controlled by a single entity, this is enough to create a long position of $695 million using 5x leverage on Bitcoin futures.

Of course, no one will be able to confirm or refute such speculations as Venus-BNB manipulation or “gamma squeeze” in Bitcoin derivatives. Both theories seem plausible, but it is impossible to pin down the logic behind the entities involved or the timing.

The increase in BTC futures open interest indicates that new leveraged positions have entered the sector. This movement may have been driven by the news that BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) request was listed at the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, even though this event did not clear the odds of approval by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Increases.

Bitcoin derivatives point to a healthy bullish run and scope for further gains

To understand how professional traders are positioned after the amazing rally, one should analyze BTC derivatives metrics. Typically, Bitcoin monthly futures trade at a 5%-10% annual premium compared to spot markets, indicating sellers demand additional money to defer settlement.

Bitcoin 1 Month Futures Premium. Source: Levitas

Bitcoin futures premiums reached 9.5% on October 24, the highest level in more than a year. More notably, it crossed the 5% neutral range on October 23, ending a nine-week period dominated by bearish sentiment and low demand for leveraged long positions.

Connected: Matrixport doubles down on $45K Bitcoin year-end prediction

To assess whether the break above $34,000 has caused excessive optimism, traders should check out the Bitcoin options markets. The delta 25% skewness rises above 7% when traders expect the price of Bitcoin to decline, while it typically falls below negative 7% during periods of euphoria.

Bitcoin 30-day options 25% delta skew. Source: Levitas

The 25% delta skew of Bitcoin options shifted from neutral to bullish on October 19 and continued in this direction until reaching -18% on October 22. This indicates excessive optimism, with put (sell) options trading at a discount. The current -7% level suggests somewhat balanced demand between call (buy) and put options.

What triggered the astonishing price rally prompted professional traders to move away from a period characterized by pessimism. However, this was not enough to justify excessive pricing for call options, which is a positive sign. Furthermore, there is no sign of excessive leverage from buyers, as futures premium remains at a modest 8%.

Despite ongoing speculation regarding the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, there is enough evidence to support a healthy inflow of funds, justifying a rally above the $35,000 mark.

This article is for general information purposes and should not be construed as legal or investment advice. The views, opinions and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Source: cointelegraph.com